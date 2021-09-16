NEW YORK — On the morning of the trade deadline in late July, the St. Louis Cardinals were a .500 team sitting 7 1/2 games outside a playoff spot.
Even with new slugger Nolan Arenado at third base, a season that began with big expectations appeared to be slipping away.
Their next move? While other National League contenders added stars such as Max Scherzer, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez, the Redbirds went for a pair of struggling starting pitchers in their late 30s: Jon Lester and J.A. Happ.
That raised a lot of eyebrows, to put it mildly.
But seven weeks later, look how high these Cardinals have climbed.
Riding the ageless arm of Adam Wainwright atop a graybeard rotation, St. Louis has soared into postseason position with its recent surge. The confident Cardinals hold the second NL wild card by one game over San Diego heading into a pivotal three-game home series against the Padres this weekend.
“There’s still something to be said for wisdom,” manager Mike Shildt explained.
After scoring 25 runs in a three-game road sweep of the New York Mets, the Cardinals (76-69) have won five straight and seven of eight.
Muscular outfielder Tyler O’Neill (26 homers, .876 OPS) from Canada has emerged as a dangerous No. 3 hitter between fellow thumpers Paul Goldschmidt and Arenado.
In the absence of injured ace Jack Flaherty, the 40-year-old Wainwright (16-7, 2.88 ERA) has pitched himself into the Cy Young Award conversation during a fountain-of-youth season. The veteran curveballer is 9-2 with a 2.02 ERA in his past 12 starts, going at least six innings every time.
Happ and Lester, a five-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion, have hardly been so dominant since arriving. But they’ve pitched effectively for the most part and taken the ball on turn, providing reliability for an injury-ravaged staff.
In the lineup, the biggest change came at shortstop, where rookie Edmundo Sosa has replaced slumping Paul DeJong, an All-Star in 2019.
After falling a season-worst four games under .500 on June 27, the Cardinals are putting their winning pedigree on display when it counts in September. Their 11-inning victory Tuesday night in New York vaulted them into postseason position for the first time since they clung to a slim lead in the NL Central on May 30.
St. Louis was 3 1/2 games out of the second wild card on Sept. 7, with three teams to pass. Now, the Cardinals control their own fate as they chase a third consecutive playoff appearance and 15th in the past 22 years.
