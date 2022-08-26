The Benton Cardinals defeated the Northeast Kansas City Vikings 49-14 Friday night in their regular season opener.

The Cardinals continued their ongoing success from their St. Joseph city jamboree title a week ago. Benton did the bulk of their damage in the first half, scoring all 49 points, but it wasn’t without a little resistance from the Vikings early on. Northeast Kansas City scored on their first drive to give themselves an early lead. Head coach Kevin Keeton gave props to his team for showing resilience after that first score by Northeast.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

