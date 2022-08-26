The Benton Cardinals defeated the Northeast Kansas City Vikings 49-14 Friday night in their regular season opener.
The Cardinals continued their ongoing success from their St. Joseph city jamboree title a week ago. Benton did the bulk of their damage in the first half, scoring all 49 points, but it wasn’t without a little resistance from the Vikings early on. Northeast Kansas City scored on their first drive to give themselves an early lead. Head coach Kevin Keeton gave props to his team for showing resilience after that first score by Northeast.
“We’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of experience,” said Keeton. “They don’t get rattled too badly.”
Senior Adrian Byrd scored three touchdowns on the night and quarterback Jaxson Rich had himself a solid game. Benton was missing another key senior in tight end Denver Domann who suffered an injury during the city jamboree a week ago. Keeton says they expect Domann to come back in Week four or five.
“We had to plug in some guys to kind of play his role in the conglomerate,” said Keeton. “Some guys did his role in certain formations and certain guys did his role in other formations. For the most part, they did a really good job.”
Friday marks Benton’s first opening night victory since 2011 when they defeated Central High School on their home field 40-2. Next Friday, they’ll take on the 1-0 Indians in a Week 2 city showdown on their home field.
“We haven’t arrived. We’ve got plenty to work on on our end. We know we’re going to have to be great tacklers Week 2 and be really sound. We needed to have this experience of going on the road, a new opponent we didn’t know much about. I like the fact that once we got settled, we were in the right spots a majority of the time,” said Keeton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.