Despite being down 30-9 to Lafayette at one point during Thursday night’s city triangular meet, the Benton Cardinals knew they were they were far from being out.

Benton roared back and rattled off seven-straight victories to defeat Lafayette 43-30. The Cardinals took care of business later on against Central at the Central Coliseum to claim their seventh city title in a row. Benton senior Cristian Dixon helped complete that comeback when he took on Lafayette freshman Jay Greiner in a marquee matchup at 145 pounds, resulting in Dixon winning 6-5 and earning some recognition back as well.

“His dad has talked a lot of stuff the last few months about how no one can beat him in Class 2,” Dixon said. “He only has one loss this year, and that’s from a Class 4 kid. I just kinda wanted to knock him off the podium a little bit and get my name more out there, because I’m pretty sure his name has been in people’s mouths more than mine has this year.”

Throughout the match, Dixon seemed in control by controlling Greiner with the front headlock position. Dixon only gave up a reversal, two escape points and a stalling call, and when he had control of Greiner’s head, it was hard for the Irish freshman to stop Dixon from doing what he wanted.

“My gameplan going into the match was to take high double-legs and finish high shots, because I knew he was funky,” Dixon said. “Realizing throughout the match, feeling for it, I just realized physicality, front-head position and just being more physical than him. Senior-freshman ratio is a big difference, and also physicality level.”

It was 120-pound junior Angelo Barron who sparked the Benton’s fight back, and Dixon says the Cardinals rode that momentum for the rest of the night.

“The energy from each match going on just kept the Benton spirit alive,” Dixon said.

While it looked bleak for the Cardinals at one point, Hubbard puts the blame on himself and say it was his team’s tenacity and energy that got the Cardinals back in the dual.

“I knew based on where we were starting that dual that we were likely to give up points up top,” Hubbard said. “We’re young up top. We have a few inexperienced guys up there that made some mistakes. That dual was won by our kids, because I made a huge calculation error at 106 and 113. I took points off the board at 106. I kinda thought I knew what they’re plan was at 113. (Lafayette) sent a different kid at 106, which forced my hand to make a split-second decision, and it was the wrong decision to make.”

By putting Lexi Petersen in at 113 at the last second, Hubbard had thought he made a mistake, but it ended up being used as fuel for the rest of the squad to step up. Freshman Elliot Copeland’s fighting spirit against the Fighting Irish also boosted morale as well.

“Her effort, and (Copeland’s) effort I think energized the rest of the team,” Hubbard said. “They didn’t quit. They were mismatched. They gave it everything they had, and when we go down 30-9, I could tell that we were okay.”

Thanks to junior Connon Timmons earning a 9-3 decision over Lafayette junior Trevor Johnson at 132, Benton had life. Freshman Bishop Rush — who cut weight to make 138 after Dixon bumped up to face Greiner — kept the snowball rolling and rolled through Lafayette freshman Jared Crabb via pinfall after 22 seconds into the second period.

As for Lafayette, the Irish defeated Central 56-24. Benton and Lafayette may face off again as the Cardinals will host the Benton Duals this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at Springer Gymnasium.