ST. LOUIS | The Washington Nationals completed their final trade of a dizzying sell-off, sending veteran left-hander Jon Lester to the St. Louis Cardinals at Friday’s deadline.
Lester becomes the second experienced lefty to join St. Louis, which also acquired J.A Happ from the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
The 37-year-old Lester was 3-5 with a 5.02 ERA in 16 starts during his first season with Washington.
