Doomed by early scoring troubles, Benton’s late comeback effort fell short as they lost to Metro Academy 58-49 in the Cardinal Classic championship on Thursday at Springer Gymnasium.

After a 6-0 run to start the game for the Cardinals, the team hit a wall. The Cardinals managed only four points in the second quarter as the Mavericks played tough defense and shut down Benton (9-3) inside.

It went beyond just an unfortunate series of bad shots, however. As head coach Gary Belcher describes, it was a comprehensive breakdown through the middle portion of the game.

“We went through a little bit of a dry spell offensively, but at the same time we were allowing them to score on pretty much every possession,” Belcher said. “So we weren’t getting stops on one end, and weren’t converting on the other, and you just saw the lead balloon and balloon and balloon. We couldn’t stop the bleeding, so to speak.”

More than just insufficient effort, senior guard Malique Bennett put the blame for their less than stellar performance on a night of less than stellar fundamentals.

“It was a finishing problem, we couldn’t finish. Next time we’ve gotta practice more and get more shots up, make more shots and be consistent.”

After at one point trailing by 15 points in the middle of the third quarter, a pair of successive three-point shots from sophomore forward Allan Coy freed the Cardinals from the rut.

Coy led the Cardinals with 15 points.

Benton came up with a few steals converted into fast break points in the fourth quarter to help turn the tide in their favor and make it a one score game.

From there, however, the magic ran out. Smart decision-making against the press gave the Mavericks breathing room, and they rode home with a hard-fought victory.

“Very proud of how we battled back in the second half, I thought our energy and effort level was through the roof,” Belcher said. “We got it down to two, we’d climbed the mountain, but we couldn’t get over the hill.”

Bennett noted that the team’s impressive early season record has put something of a target on the Cardinal’s backs, something he believes they still have yet to fully adjust to.

“We wanted it at the end but we wanted it too late, I would say,” Bennett said. “Sometimes we gotta start out stronger, in these last few games we’ve got people that are coming and seeing our record who really want to beat us, and we’re not playing at the same level they’re playing at us.”

The Cardinals hope to recover next week, as they take on Southeast High School next Tuesday.

SAVANNAH BOYS 36, PLATTSBURG 35

The third place game was even heavier on late-game theatrics.

Having let Savannah take a late lead after controlling most of the second half, Plattsburg senior Kaden Hodge came through with a reverse layup to give the Tigers a lead with just six seconds remaining.

Luckily for the Savages, senior Chase Spoonemoore responded in due time, draining the game-winning shot as the buzzer sounded just moments later.

Only three Plattsburg players scored in the game as Hodge and fellow seniors Austin Stevens and Isaiah Graham scored 13, 11 and 11 points respectively.