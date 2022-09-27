Cardinals Brewers Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals’ Andrew Knizner hits a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday in Milwaukee.

 Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals clinched the NL Central title Tuesday night by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 behind six strong innings from Miles Mikolas.

Andrew Knizner hit a two-run homer and Goldschmidt added two RBIs as St. Louis sealed its first division crown since 2019 and fourth straight playoff berth by defeating the team that won last year’s NL Central championship. This marks the third straight year the Cardinals have wrapped up a postseason spot with a victory over the Brewers.

