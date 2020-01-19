THANK YOU — Thank You all who have been there for my family and I, during our hospice journey and passing of my husband, Robert.

Thanks for: the calls, visits, the meals from our St.Rose Church family: Jeanne, Clete and Ailene, for bringing communion; Mosaic Hospice, for their amazing care; Father Barlett and Jeanne for helping with planning; Father Peter, Father Xavier, Father Tom and Father Barlett, for celebrating mass; for those who showered us with food; St. Rose Altar Society, for lunch; American Legion, for military rites; for the outpouring of care at the visitation and funeral; donations to the food kitchen, food pantry, and flowers; and to Heaton-Bowman, for the amazing care we were given.

God Bless you all.

Jean Myers and Family