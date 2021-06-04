DUBLIN, Ohio | Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial.

He arrived at Muirfield Village before dawn. He finished when it was time for dinner. And except for a few inevitable mistakes, he was solid in the 33 holes he faced.

Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn’t help.

Scottie Scheffler recovered from three bogeys in his opening four holes to scratch out a 71 and was at 6-under 130 among those who completed the second round. Jon Rahm was tied for the lead at 8 under through 13 holes, making a 2-foot birdie putt before darkness halted play. Collin Morikawa was right there with him until a triple bogey on the 12th hole.