Cholesterol Drug

This undated photo provided by Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shows the cholesterol-lowering drug Nexletol. In a major study released March 4 Nexletol reduced the risk of heart attacks and other health problems in people who can't take drugs called statins, the main cholesterol-lowering treatment.

 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. via AP

Drugs known as statins are the first-choice treatment for high cholesterol but millions of people who can't or won't take those pills because of side effects may have another option.

In a major study, a different kind of cholesterol-lowering drug named Nexletol reduced the risk of heart attacks and some other cardiovascular problems in people who can't tolerate statins, researchers reported Saturday.

