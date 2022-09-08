Obit Lance Mackey

Four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion Lance Mackey is shown before the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage, Alaska in 2020.

 Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Lance Mackey, one of mushing’s most colorful and accomplished champions who also suffered from health and drug issues, has died.

The four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race winner died Wednesday from cancer, his father and kennel announced on Facebook. He was 52.

