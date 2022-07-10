The 12th Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care at Missouri Western State University promises to be the best one yet.
“We love having the Chiefs at Missouri Western!” said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, the university’s president. “For three weeks every summer, St. Joseph is the capital of Chiefs Kingdom, and we couldn’t be more excited about the energy that thousands of fans bring to our campus and our community.”
“Hosting an NFL team and their fans takes a lot of work on the part of Missouri Western employees, Dr. Kennedy said, but it’s worth it. “I’m so grateful to so many people across campus who put in hours and hours behind the scenes to make Chiefs Training Camp operate smoothly for the team and the fans,” she said.
“It’s rewarding work when we see the excitement of the fans and the impact Chiefs camp has on the St. Joseph community.” Summer is a special time at Missouri Western, but our campus is a vibrant and exciting place year-round.”
“As Missouri’s applied learning institution, we give students the opportunity to learn from our expert faculty and participate in research projects, internships, study abroad, service learning and student leadership,” Dr. Kennedy said. “We also provide a rich student life experience, with dozens of student organizations, intramural sports and of course our Griffon Athletics game day experiences. It really is a great time to be a Griffon!”
