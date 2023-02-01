Vatican Obit Benedict XVI Highlights

Pope Benedict XVI waves to pilgrims at the end of a papal Mass at Islinger field in 2006 in Regensburg, southern Germany. 

 Associated Press

Like many others around the world, I watched the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI live on the internet. Before the service began, an unexpected announcement came over the loudspeakers requesting that members of the assembled crowd refrain from raising any banners or flags. Nevertheless, toward the end of the liturgy, at least one large banner was displayed, reading "Santo Subito," an Italian phrase that means "sainthood now."

Identical signs were raised at the 2005 funeral of Pope John Paul II, who was officially canonized nine years later. The connection between these events has not gone unnoticed, leading some to raise questions about expectations that every future pope will be acclaimed as a saint.

