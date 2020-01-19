C. Michael and Liana (Floy) Anderson are celebrating their 50{sup}th{/sup} wedding anniversary on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. They were united in marriage on that date in 1970, at Immanuel Lutheran church, in Forest City, Iowa, by the Reverend Paul Mork.

Mike and Liana are the children of: Dale (Pete) Anderson, St. Paul, Minnesota, and Jeanette Floy, Kewanee, Illinois. Deceased parents are: Ruby Anderson, Lee Floy and Doris Nicholson.

Their lives have been blessed with two children, Brian Michael (deceased) and Megan (Mrs. Daniel) Vasko, of Louisburg, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Andrea (Patrick) Pridgen, Kansas City, Missouri; six grandchildren: Daniel (Tori) Anderson, Erik Anderson, Codi Wallace, Michael Wallace, Cali Wallace, Darius Vasko; and three great-grandchildren: Luke, Ashlyn and Xander Anderson, have brought much joy into their lives; and two grandsons in heaven, Bradley Wallace and Christopher Anderson.

The Andersons are former St. Joseph residents, and retired several years ago from Altec Industries, Inc.

A summer family vacation celebration is planned.

Cards may be sent to: 7729 Matherly Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587.