NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing

NASCAR great Jeff Gordon, left, gives William Byron a high-five after Byron won a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday in Avondale, Arizona. 

 Associated Press

AVONDALE, Ariz.  — Kyle Larson is widely considered to be the most naturally-gifted driver at Hendrick Motorsports and there's little doubt that Chase Elliott is the most popular.

But as of March 2023, William Byron might just be the team's best driver.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.