DES MOINES, Iowa | The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results of its kickoff presidential caucus after a daylong delay late Tuesday showing a former Midwestern mayor, Pete Buttigieg, and an outspoken progressive senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, leading the opening contest of the party’s 2020 primary season.

The results followed 24 hours of chaos as technical issues marred the complicated caucus process, forcing state officials to apologize and raising questions about Iowa’s traditional place atop the presidential primary calendar.

It was too early to call a winner based on the initial results, but Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar were trailing in the tally of State Delegate Equivalents, according to data released for the first time by the state Democratic Party nearly 24 hours after voting concluded.

The results reflected 62% of precincts in the state.

The two early leaders, Buttigieg and Sanders, were separated by 40 years in age, conflicting ideology and different campaign approaches. Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is the first openly gay candidate to earn presidential primary delegates.

“We don’t know all of the numbers, but we know this much: A campaign that started a year ago with four staff members, no name recognition, no money, just a big idea — a campaign that some said should have no business even making this attempt — has taken its place at the front of this race,” Buttigieg declared, his voice filled with emotion, as he campaigned in next-up New Hampshire.