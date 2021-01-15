LEAD: How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday

Wall Street dropped again Friday to close out its first losing week in three after reports showed the pandemic is deepening the hole for the economy, as Washington prepares to throw it another lifeline.

Stocks of companies that most need a healthier economy took some of the sharpest losses. Treasury yields also dipped as reports showed shoppers held back on spending during the holidays and are feeling less confident.

Stocks have run out of steam since setting a record a week before on optimism that COVID-19 vaccines and more stimulus from Washington will bring an economic recovery.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 27.29, or 0.7%, to 3,768.25. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 177.26, or 0.6%, to 30,814.26. The Nasdaq composite dropped 114.14, or 0.9%, to 12,998.50. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 32.15, or 1.5%, to 2,123.20.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 56.43 points, or 1.5%. The Dow is down 283.71 points, or 0.9%. The Nasdaq is down 203.47 points, or 1.5%. The Russell 2000 is up 31.54 points, or 1.5%.

NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas | The National Rifle Association announced Friday it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will seek to incorporate the nation's most politically influential gun-rights group in Texas instead of New York.

The announcement made on the NRA's website comes months after New York's attorney general sued the organization over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.

NY prosecutors interview Michael Cohen about Trump finances

NEW YORK | New York prosecutors conducted an hourslong interview Thursday of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, asking a range of questions about Trump's business dealings, according to three people familiar with the meeting.

The interview focused in part on Trump's relationship with Deutsche Bank, his biggest and longest standing creditor, according to the three people, who weren't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The interview, at least the second of Cohen by the Manhattan district attorney's office, comes amid a long-running grand jury investigation into Trump's business dealings. District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has been waging a protracted legal battle to get access to the president's tax records.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on Trump's request for a stay and a further appeal after he leaves office Jan. 20.

December wholesale prices up 0.3% with sharp jump in energy

WASHINGTON | U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3% in December led by a the biggest jump in energy costs since June.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the gain in its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, followed a modest 0.1% gain in November and matched the 0.3% rise in October.

The December increase reflected a 5.5% surge in energy costs, the biggest gain since a 9.6% jump in June. That offset a 0.1% drop in food costs, the first decline since August.

Gasoline prices rose 16.1% in December and accounted for nearly half of the increase in goods prices last month.