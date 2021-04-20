Venmo is into crypto, allowing users to buy Bitcoin, others

NEW YORK | Venmo will allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on its app, the company said Tuesday, the latest mainstream financial platform to wade into alternative currency like Bitcoin.

In addition to Bitcoin, Venmo has opened up the platform to Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash — generally considered to be among the mainstream of the digital currencies. Despite the social media proclaimed arrival of Doge Day Tuesday, the cryptocurrency Dogecoin is not on the list to be cleared for trade on Venmo. Crypto buyers will be able to publish their purchases or sells on the Venmo's social feed as well.

Apple to host virtual iPad event, may hint at new AirPods

Many of us may be suffering from virtual event fatigue after a year of video calls. But not Apple, which plans new product announcements at what seems likely to be an iPhone-less online event on Tuesday

Analysts expect new iPads and likely new color versions of the iMac. The company could also show off something called AirTags, which look to be coin-sized tracking devices you can stick on stuff you don't want to lose — your tortoise, your phone, your coffee cup or perhaps small children.

Apple may also use the event to announce a software update that would let users block snoopy apps from collecting personal information.

Toshiba brushes off renewed push from CVC on acquisition bid

TOKYO | Toshiba Corp. on Tuesday brushed off a fresh missive from CVC Partners about the global fund's proposal to acquire the Japanese manufacturer, though it stopped short of outright rejecting it.

Toshiba said that a letter from CVC that it received Monday was "not possible to evaluate."

Tokyo-based Toshiba said the letter did not provide necessary details such as CVC's capital structure or post-acquisition management policies and an assurance of compliance with local and foreign laws and regulations. But the Japanese technology and energy giant did not rule out the offer, estimated to be worth $18 billion.

Pandemic causes decline in Czech beer consumption

PRAGUE | Beer consumption in the Czech republic — the world's largest per-capita consumer of the drink — was badly affected by the coronavirus last year, the country's brewing body said Tuesday.

The amount consumed annually on average by each person in the country dropped by 7 liters to 135 liters, the Czech union of brewers said.

It's the lowest figure since the 1960s, according to the union.