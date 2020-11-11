Tradition continued at Unique Creations Salon on Veteran’s Day as the business offered free haircuts to those who have served in the military.

The salon, which has been in business for about three years, has been offering the special annually since doors opened.

Owner Tamara Meisinger, whose husband is a veteran, feels this haircut special is a great way to show appreciation for service members.

“We love doing things for the community,” Meisinger said. “I think we should be appreciative of what they’ve done for our country and stood up for us.”

Richard Zopff is a regular patron at the salon, and as a member of the U.S. Navy for 23 years, he said he appreciated the Veteran’s Day special.

“We come here about every month, month and a half. Their service here is excellent, I love their haircuts and everyone here is so friendly,” Zopff said. “I’m very impressed. I know it takes away from their income, but they are more than willing and happy to serve the veterans that come in.”

Zopff’s service ran from 1963 until 1986, and he said he feels the widespread gratitude towards veterans from others throughout the community.

“I thank every single person that thanks me for my service and it makes me feel very wonderful that people recognize the job that servicemen are doing,” Zopff said.

Appreciation for service members around St. Joseph didn’t just stop at free haircuts. Just down the way from Unique Creations, Hy-Vee was giving out free curbside breakfast and other items to veterans and active-duty military who stopped by the store. A number of other restaurants locally also offered free or discounted meals to past and present service members to mark Veterans Day.