Pandemic air travel milestone; 1 million passengers screened

SILVER SPRING, Md. | The number of passengers screened in a single day for flights in the U.S. topped one million for the first time since COVID-19 infections began to spike last March.

The notable milestone, reached Sunday, signifies both the progress made since the darkest days of pandemic for the devastated U.S. airline industry, when fewer than 100,000 people were screened per day in April, and how far it still has to go.

The million plus passengers screened Sunday compares with 2.6 million on the same day last year, or roughly 60% fewer, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Irish regulator investigates Instagram over children's data

LONDON | Irish privacy regulators have opened two investigations into Instagram over the social media site's handling of young people's personal data.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission said it launched the investigations in September after receiving complaints about the company. Facebook, which owns Instagram and has its European headquarters in Ireland, said it's in "close contact" with the commission and is "cooperating with their inquiries."

The investigations were first reported late Sunday by Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper, which said they came after a U.S. data scientist aired concerns that Instagram made public the email addresses and phone numbers of people under 18. The minimum age to use Instagram is 13.

Japan exports fall amid slow recovery from pandemic downturn

TOKYO Japan's exports fell at a slower pace in September in a sign that trade damage from the coronavirus pandemic is easing, according to Finance Ministry data released Monday.

The report showed Japan's exports in September declined 4.9%, better than the nearly 15% drop in August. The nation's imports fell 17.2% overall, compared with 20.8% in August.

Exports to China jumped 14% while shipments to the U.S. inched up 0.7%, in another possible sign of a gradual rebound. By sector, computer exports to the world surged nearly 45%.

First commercial passenger flight from UAE lands in Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel | The first commercial passenger flight to Israel by a carrier from the United Arab Emirates landed near Tel Aviv on Monday, further cementing a normalization deal between the two countries.

Etihad Airways Flight No. 9607 landed at Israel's Ben-Gurion international airport just after 7 a.m. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner departed for Abu Dhabi later Monday with an Israeli travel and tourism delegation on board, according to an Etihad statement.

Etihad said it plans regular passenger flights between the countries in the future and was launching a dedicated Hebrew website.