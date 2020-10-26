Huawei sales up, but growth slows under virus, U.S. pressure

BEIJING | Chinese tech giant Huawei, one of the biggest makers of smartphones and switching equipment, said Friday its revenue rose 9.9% in the first nine months of this year, but growth decelerated in the face of U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.

Huawei Technologies Ltd. gave no sales figure for the most recent quarter ending in September, but growth for the first three quarters was down from the 13.1% reported for the first half of the year.

Huawei is struggling with U.S. sanctions that cut off its access to most American components in a feud with Beijing over technology and security. The White House says Huawei is a threat and might facilitate Chinese spying, which the company denies.

Automaker Daimler rebounds after lockdowns, raises outlook

FRANKFURT, Germany | Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars and Freightliner trucks, saw third-quarter profit rebound as the company clamped down on costs and auto sales recovered after the coronavirus lockdowns of earlier in the year. The company raised its outlook for expected earnings.

Highly profitable vehicles such as the GLA, GLB and GLS sport-utility vehicles boosted earnings, as did the economic recovery in China, said CFO Harald Wilhelm. The existing version of the S-Class luxury sedan also did well even though it is being replaced by a new model.

The company said Friday it now expects full-year operating earnings to equal those from 2019, before the virus. Previously it had said it expected to make a profit below last year's. Daimler shares were up 2.5% in midday trading in Europe.

Veggie burgers are still burgers, at least in Europe

BRUSSELS | It's a meaty issue but the EU has taken a stance: veggie burgers are in fact burgers.

European lawmakers said Friday that plant-based products that do not contain meat, including veggie burgers, soy steaks and vegan sausages, can continue to be sold as such in restaurants and shops across the European Union's 27 countries.

Europe's largest farmers' association, Copa-Cogeca, had supported a ban, arguing that labelling vegetarian substitutes with designations bringing meat to mind was misleading for consumers.

FBI seeks help finding missing Georgia financial adviser

ATLANTA | An Atlanta area financial adviser suspected of defrauding victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars that went missing more than a month ago and is being sought by federal authorities, the FBI said Monday.

Christopher Burns, 37, is charged with mail fraud and a federal warrant for his arrest was issued Friday, according to online court records.

Burns left his home in Berkeley Lake a day before he was supposed to give documents related to his business to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the FBI said in a news release.

The vehicle he was driving was found abandoned in nearby Dunwoody and copies of three cashiers checks totaling more than $78,000 were found inside, the FBI says. The agency is seeking the public's help to find Burns.