Shanghai police say suspect detained in games tycoon's death

BEIJING | Police in Shanghai say they have detained a suspect in the death by possible poisoning of the billionaire founder of a Chinese video game company that makes films based on the popular science fiction novel "The Three-Body Problem."

Lin Qi, 39, died on Christmas Day after being hospitalized, according to his company, Yoozoo Games Co., also known as Youzu Interactive.

A police statement said a 39-year-old coworker, identified only by the surname Xu, was detained. The statement said the victim was hospitalized Dec. 17 and diagnosed with possible poisoning but gave no other details.

An employee who answered the phone Monday at the Shanghai police press office said there was no additional information to release.

The business magazine Caixin, citing unidentified industry sources, said the suspect is an employee of Yoozoo's film division and was working on "The Three-Body Problem."

Yoozoo also is know for its game "Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming," based on the popular TV series.

Lin ranked No. 870 among China's richest entrepreneurs with a net worth of 6.8 billion yuan ($1 billion), according to Hurun Report, which follows China's wealthy.

Mexico might allow private firms to buy, distribute vaccines

MEXICO CITY | Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday he is not opposed to private companies buying coronavirus vaccines to distribute to patients who want to pay for the shots.

But he noted there isn't much existing supply and warned companies not to try to buy vaccines already promised to the Mexican government.

"We are not opposed to commercializing the vaccine, to companies importing it and selling it to those who can pay," López Obrador said. "The catch is the supply of vaccines in the world markets, because there still isn't enough production."

"We would be opposed if the ones we have under contract were to be given to a private company, that we would not permit and we would file a complaint," he said.

Mexico's medical safety commission must grant approval for any vaccine. López Obrador said no company has yet applied to import vaccines privately.

Mississippi defends initiatives in medical marijuana lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. | A mayor's lawsuit is making baseless arguments as it seeks to overturn a medical marijuana initiative that Mississippi voters approved, state attorneys said in court papers filed Monday.

Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler filed the lawsuit in late October. She opposed Initiative 65 because it limits cities' ability to regulate the location of medical marijuana businesses.

Voters on Nov. 3 approved Initiative 65 by a wide margin, but the court fight continues.

The attorney general's office filed arguments Monday on behalf of Secretary of State Michael Watson, attacking the premise of Butler's lawsuit. Butler argues that the initiative process in the Mississippi Constitution is outdated because it requires petitioners to gather an equal number of signatures from five congressional districts.

Mississippi dropped from five congressional districts to four after the 2000 Census. Butler argues that this creates a mathematical impossibility: With four districts, more than one-fifth of the signatures must come from each.

State attorneys argued Monday that Mississippi law still mentions the state having five congressional districts.