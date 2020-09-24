Mortgage rates tick up to 2.9%, remain at historic lows

SILVER SPRING, Md. | U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose slightly this week but remain at historically low levels.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan edged up to 2.90% from 2.87% last week. One year ago, the rate averaged 3.64%.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also rose, to 2.40% from 2.35% last week.

The National Association of Realtors reported Wednesday that the number of existing homes for sale in August was 1.49 million units, a decline of 18.6% from this time last year.

Facebook oversight board to start operating in October

LONDON | Facebook's long-awaited oversight board that will act as a referee on whether specific content is allowed on the tech giant's platforms is set to launch in October.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said two years ago that he was setting up the quasi-independent board, following intense criticism that the company wasn't moving fast enough to remove misinformation, hate speech and malign influence campaigns. The board is intended to rule on thorny content issues, such as when Facebook or Instagram posts constitute hate speech.

If those tests go to plan, the board said it would start accepting and reviewing appeals from users in mid to late October.

Former VW boss Winterkorn faces trial on 2nd set of charges

BERLIN | A German court has ruled that former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn must face trial on a second set of charges in the company's diesel emissions scandal, this time accused of market manipulation.

Thursday's announcement by the Braunschweig state court followed a decision earlier this month that he must stand trial on fraud charges. No date has been set for either set of proceedings.

The company had for years been using software that recognized when vehicles were on test stands and turned emission controls on, then turned the emission controls off during normal driving. As a result, the cars emitted far more than the legal U.S. limit of nitrogen oxide, a pollutant that harms people's health.

Rite Aid tops Street 2Q expectations, revises forecast

Rite Aid topped Wall Street expectations for the fiscal second quarter and gave a revised annual forecast, one quarter after withdrawing it due to COVID-19 uncertainty.

The drugstore chain said Thursday that its quarterly loss shrank to $13.2 million from $79.3 million in the previous year's quarter. An income tax drop, an inventory credit and pharmacy sales growth helped.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, totaled 25 cents per share. Revenue grew more than 11% to $5.98 billion.