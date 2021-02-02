Pfizer swings to small profit as vaccines begin to roll out

Pfizer, the first company to get U.S. emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, swung to a small profit in the fourth quarter as it started shipping vaccines globally.

The drugmaker expects roughly $15 billion in revenue this year from the vaccine, which won emergency clearance in mid-December from U.S. regulators and already has racked up approvals in more than 50 countries. The two-dose vaccine is about 95% effective at preventing coronavirus symptoms and is one of only a few vaccines available to check the global pandemic.

Rising medicine sales helped offset big increases in spending on research and production. The New York company is manufacturing hundreds of millions of doses of the COVID-19 shot and pushing forward on research gauging its effectiveness in different patient groups, such as teens and people with compromised immune systems.

Tesla to fix touch screens, ending spat with US regulators

DETROIT | After initially refusing a request from U.S. safety regulators, Tesla has now agreed to recall about 135,000 vehicles because the large touch screens on the console can go dark.

The recall of certain 2012 through 2018 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2018 Model X SUVs ends a fight with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which had started the process of taking the electric vehicle maker to court.

Tesla says in documents that it will notify owners starting March 30 and will replace the processors.

Online shopping surge delivers record revenue for UPS

NEW YORK | A surge in online shopping helped UPS post record revenue during the last three months of 2020, the company said Tuesday.

Its stock rose more than 3% in afternoon trading.

During the quarter, UPS said the daily average number of packages it delivered rose nearly 11%.

Amazon accounted for 13.3% of UPS's total revenue last year, up from 11.6% the year before, said UPS CEO Carol Tome. She expects pandemic-fueled online shopping habits to stick, even as more stores reopen.

Exxon clamps down on spending, 4Q revenue nearly flat

With all of the challenges of 2020, ExxonMobil focused on clamping down on expenses and managed to bring its full-year spending down nearly $10 billion from the year before.

Spending for the year totaled $21.4 billion, which included $4.8 billion in fourth-quarter capital and exploration expenditures.

The company lowered annual cash operating expenses by $8 billion, with $3 billion of that being structural reductions. Exxon anticipates additional annual savings of $3 billion by 2023, resulting in total structural annual expense reductions of $6 billion, including savings from a global workforce reduction.