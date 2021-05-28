How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks held on to modest gains on Wall Street Friday, ending the week higher for the first time in three weeks.

Investors took in stride a report showing that a closely watched measure of inflation came in somewhat hotter than expected last month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell slightly.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.23 points, or 0.1%, to 4,204.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.81 points, or 0.2%, to 34,529.45.

The Nasdaq rose 12.46 points, or 0.1%, to 13,748.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.10 points, or 0.2%, to 2,268.97.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 48.25 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 321.61 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 277.75 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 53.70 points, or 2.4%.

U.S. consumers boosted spending in April as inflation surged

WASHINGTON | Americans increased their spending by 0.5% in April, a slowdown after a massive gain in March that had been powered by the distribution of billions of dollars in individual stimulus checks.

Even with the pullback from a 4.7% surge in spending in March, the April increase provided further evidence that consumers are driving a strengthening recovery from the pandemic recession. The April gain was led by a 1.1% rise in spending on services, the sector that covers airline travel, hotels and restaurants — areas that were devastated by the pandemic-caused shutdowns a year ago.

Friday's report also showed that inflation by a measure preferred by the Federal Reserve surged by a bigger-than-expected 3.6% for the 12 months that ended in April. Even excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation over that period was a still high 3.1%.

CEO pay rises to $12.7M even as pandemic ravages economy

NEW YORK — As COVID-19 ravaged the world last year, CEOs' big pay packages seemed to be under as much threat as everything else.

Fortunately for those CEOs, many had boards of directors willing to see the pandemic as an extraordinary event beyond their control. Across the country, boards made changes to the intricate formulas that determine their CEOs' pay — and other moves — that helped make up for losses created by the crisis.

As a result, pay packages rose yet again last year for the CEOs of the biggest companies, even though the pandemic sent the economy to its worst quarter on record and slashed corporate profits around the world. The median pay package for a CEO at an S&P 500 company hit $12.7 million in 2020, according to data analyzed by Equilar for The Associated Press. That means half the CEOs in the survey made more, and half made less. It's 5% more than the median pay for that same group of CEOs in 2019 and an acceleration from the 4.1% climb in last year's survey.

$11 billion New York rail tunnel gets key federal approval

NEWARK, N.J. | A planned $11 billion rail tunnel seen as a key to train travel up and down the northeastern U.S. received a boost Friday with a crucial, and long sought, federal environmental approval.

The record of decision announced by the Department of Transportation means the project to build a new Hudson River tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey can push ahead with engineering and design work. The DOT's approval also is expected to smooth the way toward the awarding of federal grants the project needs to begin construction.