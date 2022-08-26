The S&P 500 lost 3.4% Friday, its biggest drop in two months, after Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy for some time in order to beat back the high inflation sweeping the country. Tech stocks led the way lower, pulling the Nasdaq composite down even more. Higher rates help corral inflation, but they also hurt asset prices.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 141.46 points, or 3.4%, to 4,057.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,008.38 points, or 3%, to 32,283.40. The Nasdaq fell 497.56 points, or 3.9%, to 12,141.71. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 64.81 points, or 3.3%, to 1,899.83.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 170.82 points, or 4%. The Dow is down 1,423.34 points, or 4.2%. The Nasdaq is down 563.50 points, or 4.4%. The Russell 2000 is down 57.52 points, or 2.9%.
Michigan Chipotle store's workers unionize, a 1st for chain
LANSING, Mich. | Workers at a Chipotle store in Michigan have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the Mexican fast-food chain's 3,000 locations to do so amid a broader unionization push across the country.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said workers at a Chipotle store in Lansing, Michigan, "voted overwhelmingly" Thursday to form a union with the Teamsters.
The workers "are forming a union to improve their work schedules, increase wages, and gain the respect from management that they've rightfully earned," the union said in a statement.
Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans
WASHINGTON | The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration.
The Secret Service said an investigation initiated by its Orlando office found that alleged conspirators submitted Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications by using fake or stolen employment and personal information and used an online bank, Green Dot, to conceal and move their criminal proceeds.
The agency worked with Green Dot to identify roughly 15,000 accounts and seize $286 million connected to the accounts.
Germany rethinks gas surcharge after backlash over profits
BERLIN | The German government is considering backtracking on plans for consumers to pay a surcharge on natural gas amid mounting criticism that the money could flow to highly profitable energy companies, officials said Friday.
The surcharge of 2.4 euro cents per kilowatt hour was announced two weeks ago and could cost the average household several hundred euros a year. About half of German households use natural gas for heating, some also for cooking. The measure is due to take effect in October and is aimed at rescuing importers slammed by Russian cutbacks tied to the war in Ukraine.
Poland and South Korea seal $5.8 billion military deal
MORAG, Poland | Poland sealed a deal with South Korea on Friday to purchase $5.8 billion worth of tanks, howitzers and ammunition as the European country steps up its defense and deterrence capabilities in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who is the defense minister, signed the contracts to confirm them and handed them to the head of South Korea's defense acquisition program administration, Minister Eom Dong-hwan, at a military base in the northern Poland town of Morag.
