China auto sales off 22.4% in first half of 2020

BEIJING | China's auto sales rose 1.8% in June over a year earlier but fell by double digits for the first half of 2020 after the country shut down to fight the coronavirus, an industry group reported Friday.

June sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans in the industry's biggest global market rose to 1.8 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

That was down from May's 7% gain following the reopening of the economy but a rebound from February's record 81.7% plunge after dealerships and other businesses were shut to contain the virus outbreak.

For the six months through June, sales were off 22.4% from a year ago, CAAM reported.

Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 11.6% in June to 2.3 million.

Demand already was weak before the outbreak due to consumer jitters over a slowing economy and trade tension with Washington. Sales fell 9.6% last year, the second straight annual decline.

That has hurt global automakers that are looking to China to propel sales growth.

It also squeezes cash flow at a time when global and Chinese brands are spending billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles under pressure to meet government sales quotas.

Demand for electric vehicles weakened last year after Beijing reduced subsidies that helped to make China their biggest market, accounting for half of global sales. The government said in April it will extend subsidies through 2020 to shore up sales.

June sales of gasoline-electric hybrid and pure-electric vehicles fell 33.1% from a year earlier to 104,000, according to CAAM. For the first half, sales were down 37.4% at 393,000.

Also in the first half, SUV sales declined 14.9% from a year ago while sedan sales were off 26%.

Sales by Chinese brands fell 11.6% in June from a year ago to 590,000 units. Their market share shrank 5 percentage points from the same time a year ago to 33.5%.

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

BISMARCK, N.D. | A federal judge rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company's request Thursday, effectively sending the case to a panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil. The move was a victory for the Standing Rock Sioux and a blow to President Donald Trump's efforts to weaken public health and environmental protections his administration views as obstacles to businesses.

In arguing against the closure, pipeline operator Energy Transfer estimated it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

The Texas-based company says that to keep the line from corroding without the flow of oil, it must be filled with an inert gas, such as nitrogen.

Energy Transfer Vice President of Crude and Liquid Operations Todd Stamm wrote in a court filing that while the equipment that causes oil to flow through the line could be shut off by the judge's deadline, "it is not physically possible to 'empty it of oil' in the thirty days provided by the order."

The line must undergo a "purge-and-fill process" that involves draining segments one at a time while the pipeline is operating to replace the oil with nitrogen, Stamm wrote.

Energy Transfer estimated it would cost $24 million to empty the oil and take steps to preserve the pipe. The company says that to maintain the line, it would spend an additional $67.5 million each year it remains inoperable.

The pipeline holds about 5 million barrels of oil when full.

It was the subject of months of protests in 2016 and 2017, sometimes violent, during its construction near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border. The tribe took legal action against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota across South Dakota and Iowa and to a shipping point in Illinois in June 2017.

The $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile pipeline crosses beneath the Missouri River, just north of the reservation. The tribe draws its water from the river and has concerns about pollution. The company maintains the line is safe.

EU Council head tries to win over 'Frugal Four' on budget

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — With pressure mounting to reach an agreement on a post-coronavirus economic recovery plan, the president of the European Council on Friday tried to win over the so-called group of "Frugal Four" member countries with new proposals.

Charles Michel's latest offers keep the size of the recovery fund, which is meant to help EU countries weather the shock of the economic crisis, at 750 billion euros ($850 billion).

But to win broad support for the package, he offered some countries financial incentives on their contributions to the wider EU budget, which pools money by the bloc's 27 countries to spend on common goals like development, fighting climate change and supporting key industries like agriculture. In line with the European Commission goal's to reach climate neutrality by 2050, Michel proposed that 30% of the funding be dedicated to climate-related projects.

Speaking during a news conference on Friday - a week before EU leaders meet physically in Brussels in a bid to secure a deal on the recovery fund and the budget - Michel proposed an adjusted budget for the 2021-2027 period amounting to 1.074 trillion euros.

In a bid to convince holdouts, he said some countries that pay more into the budget than they receive would get rebates on their contributions. Those countries include the "Frugal Four" who are opposed to the makeup of the recovery fund — the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria and Sweden — as well as Germany.

Michel's offer reflects the desire among many EU leaders to make the recovery fund operational as soon as possible as economies sink into recession and people lose jobs.

Under current proposals by the European Commission, the 750 billion-euro recovery fund aid would include 500 billion euros in grants and 250 billion euros in loans for EU countries.

Crucially, the grants would be backed by common debt among EU countries. The European Commission has a triple A credit rating, which would give it favourable loan terms.

But many wealthier countries have long opposed the idea of borrowing money together. Germany has backed the move in this case, arguing it is an emergency. But the "Frugal Four" continued to oppose the idea the last time they discussed it three weeks ago.

"On June 19th, leaders had a first discussions on this proposal that revealed strong opposition to some elements of the package," Michel said.

Michel said it was essential to include grants and not just loans in the recovery package "to avoid overburdening the member states with the higher level of debt. This is key to the future of the single market."

EU watchdog to probe trade pact with South American nations

By LORNE COOK Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's independent watchdog has launched an inquiry into the bloc's trade agreement with the Mercosur group of South American countries after environmental and rights groups complained that the deal does not respect the EU's legal obligations.

The European Commission, which negotiates trade agreements on behalf of EU member countries, and the Mercosur bloc of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay announced in June last year that they had clinched a deal exactly two decades after negotiations were launched. Legal work continues on the text, which must then be translated and ratified by all countries involved.

The signatories praised it as a pact that would integrate a market of some 800 million people, remove most tariffs on EU exports, ease border checks, cut red tape, and strengthen political and cultural ties.

But a group of NGOs argues that the commission, which prides itself on putting the environment at the heart of its policies and of playing a leading role in climate change talks, ignored its legal obligations to ensure that the deal would not do any social or economic or environmental harm, or lead to rights abuses.

"I have decided to open an inquiry into this complaint to examine the concerns put forward," EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly told commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a letter, which was made public on Friday.

The groups - ClientEarth, Fern, Veblen Institute, La Fondation Nicolas Hulot pour la Nature et l'Homme and International Federation for Human Rights - claim that the EU commission concluded the deal without having a proper assessment of what damage it might cause.

The commission published a "draft Sustainability Impact Assessment" for the trade part of the agreement on its website on Wednesday. Spokesman Daniel Rosario noted that the assessment is the second one to be made public throughout the long negotiating process.

"We need the commission to explain to what extent this vitally important environmental assessment actually fed into the commission's policy choices during the negotiations," ClientEarth Trade and Environment lawyer Amandine Van Den Berghe said in a statement.

O'Reilly said the NGOs believe that the interim report "does not take on board the latest information available" and that it should have been made available when public consultations on the agreement were being held.

She asked that von der Leyen reply to the allegations within three months.

Rosario said the commission intends to respond in full to the concerns raised by the Ombudsman and that "we are confident that in these replies we will be able to demonstrate the sound administrative practices that we've followed in this case."

He said that Brussels has, over the years, organized many meetings with civil society groups so that they can provide input and that the next one will be held on July 22.