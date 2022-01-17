Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Auction house Sotheby’s Dubai has unveiled a diamond that’s literally from out of this world.
Sotheby’s calls the 555.55-carat black diamond — believed to have come from outer space — “The Enigma.” The rare gem was shown off on Monday to journalists as part of a tour in Dubai and Los Angeles before it is due to be auctioned off in February in London.
Sotheby’s expects the diamond to be sold for at least $6.8 million.
China’s economy grows 8.1% in 2021, slows in second half
BEIJING | Chinese leaders are under pressure to boost slumping economic growth while they try to contain coronavirus outbreaks ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The world’s second-largest economy grew by 8.1% last year, but activity fell abruptly in the second half as the ruling Communist Party forced China’s vast real estate industry to cut surging debt, official data showed Monday.
Growth sank to 4% over a year earlier in the final three months of the year, fueling expectations Beijing may need to cut interest rates or stimulate the economy with more spending on public works construction.
Group: Tax rich to fund vaccines for poor hit by pandemic
LONDON | Anti-poverty organization Oxfam called Monday for governments to impose a one-time 99% tax on the world’s billionaires and use the money to fund expanded production of vaccines for the poor — part of an effort to combat global inequality widened by the coronavirus pandemic.
The ranks of the super-rich have swelled during the pandemic thanks to ample financial stimulus that pumped up stocks, the group said. Meanwhile, poor countries have suffered more than their share from COVID-19 because of unequal access to vaccines, which have mostly gone to rich nations, Oxfam said in a report aimed at informing discussions at the World Economic Forum’s online gathering of political and business leaders this week.
China’s births fall in 2021, as workforce shrinks
BEIJING | The number of babies born in China fell again last year, official data showed Monday, adding to pressure on the ruling Communist Party’s ambitions to boost national wealth and influence with a workforce that has been shrinking for a decade.
Some 10.6 million babies were born, the government said, down 12% from the 12 million reported earlier for 2020.
The total population stood at 1.413 billion at the end of 2021, an increase of 480,000 from the previous year, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.
