Wall Street closes out its 5th straight quarterly gain
Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain Wednesday, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, concerns about inflation earlier this year have dissipated somewhat, as investors have become increasingly convinced that the rise in prices for everything from food to oil to lumber is temporary and a result of the U.S. economy recovering from the pandemic.
The S&P 500 index rose 5.70 points to 4,297.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 210.22 points, or 0.6%, to 34,502.51. The Nasdaq composite fell 24.38 points, or 0.2%, to 14,503.95. The tech-heavy index hit record highs on Monday and Tuesday.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 1.71 points, or 0.1%, to 2,310.55.
Treasury yields mostly fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.47% from 1.48% late Tuesday.
WH aims to help consumers with order on big business regs
WASHINGTON | The Biden administration is preparing an executive order to improve opportunities for consumers and small businesses by stepping up oversight of areas of the economy that are dominated by a select few companies, such as meatpacking and internet service providers.
The order has yet to be finalized, but the overarching goal is to promote a sense of competition that the administration believes is central to capitalism, said a person familiar with the order who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss its details. The order reflects concern that the concentration of power causes higher prices and poorer quality services.
The order would direct federal agencies to enforce existing rules to help competition. In some cases, this could mean dismantling regulations that preserve power for larger companies.
U.S. home contract signings see big rebound in May
SILVER SPRING, Md. | More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May, a surprising rebound after months of cooling in the housing market, where lack of inventory has pushed prices to record levels.
The National Association of Realtors' index of pending home sales rose 8% to 114.7 in last month, the highest reading for May since 2005. That's up from 106.2 in April. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.
Contract signings, considered a barometer of purchases that will take place in the next one-to-two months, are 13.1% ahead of where they were one year ago with the country in the throes of the coronavirus outbreak. It's just the second month-over-month increase so far in 2021 but potentially foretells a strong finish to the summer season.
Warren Buffett says pandemic's impact still hard to predict
OMAHA, Neb. | Billionaire Warren Buffett says the one constant throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been that it has been difficult to predict how it would affect the economy, but clearly it has devastated many small businesses and individuals while most big companies have fared OK.
Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger touched on a variety of topics during the interview. Munger said China had the right approach to the pandemic by essentially shutting down the country for six weeks.
Buffett and Munger both said U.S. regulators should do more to restrict the amount of gambling in financial markets by limiting the how much investors and banks can borrow on margin. They said that over the years Wall Street has found ways around the limits established after the Great Depression that the Federal Reserve put on how much people could borrow against stocks.
