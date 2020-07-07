US probes fuel leaks in older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles

DETROIT | The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.

The probe covers more than 614,000 Cobalts from the 2008 to 2010 model years and HHRs from 2008 and 2009.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 208 complaints from owners about gasoline leaks. Thirty-nine owners have told the agency about gas puddles or drips from leaky fuel lines toward the left rear wheel well. The agency says in documents posted Tuesday that the leaks are caused by corrosion of metal fuel lines near polymer blocks that hold the lines to the body. The leaks are beneath an insulation heat shield near the exhaust pipe and muffler.

The agency says it doesn't have any reports of crashes, fires or injuries. It says the probe will determine how often the problem happens and assess potential safety issues. Investigations can lead to recalls.

GM said in a statement that it's cooperating in the investigation. The company said owners who see a leak or smell gas should contact a Chevrolet dealership.

Samsung projects 23% jump in 2Q profit on strong chip sales

SEOUL, South Korea | Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday its operating profit for the last quarter likely rose 23% from the same period last year, helped by robust demand for memory chips used in personal computers and servers as the coronavirus pandemic has more people working from home.

The South Korean technology giant will release more detailed information when it announces its finalized earnings later this month. It projected its operating profit during the April-June period will be 8.1 trillion won ($6.8 billion). The company's revenue for the quarter is forecast to fall 7% to 52 trillion won ($43.6 billion).

After reporting a 3.4% increase in operating profit in the first three months of the year, Samsung said in April it expected its second-quarter profit to decline with the pandemic pushing down sales of smartphones, TVs and other products.

Analysts say Samsung, which is the world's largest provider of semiconductors, is continuing to benefit from robust chip demand generated by PCs and servers. It's likely that the pandemic is also forcing the company to spend less on marketing due to traveling restrictions.

Major retailers to states: Mandate face masks now

NEW YORK | Retailers have a message for state governors: Please make everyone wear a face mask.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents Target, Home Depot and other major chains, believes that the hodgepodge of rules around the country have created confusion for shoppers and that has lead to conflict between customers and workers trying to enforce store rules.

The National Governors Association said Tuesday that its members are discussing the letter and others like it from different retail groups.

Social media is full of videos capturing clashes between those who are asked to wear masks, and employees who are under orders to make sure people wear them.

"Retailers are alarmed with the instances of hostility and violence front-line employees are experiencing by a vocal minority of customers," said RILA President Brian Dodge.

In a letter to the National Governors Association this week, the RILA asked governors to require face masks when in public or while shopping. Fewer than half of U.S. states require masks in public places, according to the RILA.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people cover their mouth and nose when around other people to help reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

EU forecasts deeper economic hit from pandemic

BRUSSELS | The European Union's executive arm forecasts that the bloc's economy will contract more than previously expected because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused lockdowns on business and public life that are only slowly being eased.

The 27-nation EU economy will contract by 8.3% this year, before growing 5.8% in 2021, according to the latest predictions released Tuesday by the European Commission.

"The road to recovery is still paved with uncertainty," EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters in Brussels. "This is mostly linked to the epidemiological uncertainty."

In the previous forecasts released in May, when most of the continent was still under lockdown, GDP was forecast to contract by about 7.5% this year and to bounce back by 6% next year.

The European Commission said the impact on economic activity in 2020 will be worse than expected because "the lifting of lockdown measures is proceeding at a more gradual pace than assumed in our Spring forecast."

That was illustrated in separate data from Germany on Tuesday that showed industrial production rebounded in May but was far from making up for the collapse of the preceding months.

Gentiloni said that the EU's biggest challenge in the months to come will be to find the right balance between the necessity to reopen EU economies and the protection of citizens' health. More than 178,000 deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded across the continent according to the latest numbers from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

"We have to live with the danger of local outbreaks" that could lead to plans to re-enter local lockdowns slowing down the economic recovery, Gentiloni said.

The group of 19 EU nations that use the euro as their currency will see a record economic decline of 8.7% this year, and grow by 6.1% in 2021. In May it had forecast a 7.8% decline this year, and growth of 6.3% in 2021.

Although the EU as a whole has been hard-hit by the downturn, Gentiloni said the drop and the rebound will differ widely from one member country to another. For instance, while Poland's economy is set to shrink by 4.6% this year, France, Italy and Spain are expected to experience double-digit drops.

To ensure a quick bounce back, Gentiloni urged member states to adopt as soon as possible a recovery fund aimed at pulling the EU out of the recession. EU governments leaders and heads of state will meet next week in Brussels to try to reach a compromise on the 750 billion-euro package proposed by the commission.

Backed by Germany and France, the money in the fund would be incorporated in the 2021-2027 EU budget. Two-thirds of the fund would take the form of grants to be made available to EU countries, while the rest would be made up of conditions-based loans for that governments can apply for.

Gentiloni said the expected effects of the recovery plan have not been taken into account in the growth forecast, and that its quick implementation could help brighten the outlook.

"It's important that an agreement is reached swiftly," he said. "To inject new confidence and new financing into our economy in critical times."