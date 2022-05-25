Stocks climb as Fed minutes show determination on rates
NEW YORK | Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting signaled the central bank intends to move "expeditiously" to raise interest rates back to more neutral levels in its fight to tame inflation.
The S&P 500 rose 37.25 points to 3,978.73. The Dow gained 191.66 points to 32,120.28. The Nasdaq rose 170.29 points to 11,434.74.
Small-company stocks rose far more than the rest of the market, a sign of bullishness on the economy. The Russell 2000 gained 34.34 points, or 2%, to 1,799.16.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, slipped to 2.75% from 2.76% late Tuesday.
Technology stocks also helped lift the market. Microsoft rose 1.1%.
Several companies made strong gains after reporting solid financial results and giving investors strong forecasts, despite grappling with persistently rising inflation.
TurboTax software maker Intuit rose 8.2% after raising its profit and revenue forecasts for the year. Caleres, the owner of Famous Footwear, surged 29.9% after also raising its profit forecasts for the year.
Homebuilder Toll Brothers rose 8% after reporting strong profits just a day after that sector stumbled amid a disappointing government report on newly built home sales.
Wendy's jumped 9.8% after Trian Fund Management, which already owns 19% of the company, said it was considering buying the rest of the company.
Russia says it will pay foreign debt in rubles after U.S. ban
Russia says it will pay dollar-denominated foreign debt in rubles, a move that is likely to be seen by foreign investors as a default.
The U.S. Treasury Department led by Janet Yellen allowed a license to expire Wednesday that permitted Russia to keep paying its debtholders through American banks. The license applied to American investors and international investors who have dollar-denominated debt or bonds.
The Russian Finance Ministry said it will pay in rubles and offer "the opportunity for subsequent conversion into the original currency." The ministry didn't give a timeframe for that to happen.
Russia has not defaulted on its international debts since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, when the Russian Empire collapsed and the Soviet Union was created. Russia defaulted on its domestic debts in the late 1990s during the Asian financial crisis but was able to recover from that default with the help of international aid.
Glencore pays up to $1.5B to resolve corruption claims
BERLIN | Commodities firm Glencore says it has reached deals with authorities in the United States, Britain and Brazil to resolve corruption allegations in return for penalties totaling up to $1.5 billion.
The Anglo-Swiss company said late Tuesday that it will pay $700 million to resolve a U.S. bribery probe and a further $486 million in connection with allegations of market manipulation.
Glencore said that about $166 million in fines agreed with the U.S. authorities will be credited to a parallel investigation by the U.K. Serious Fraud Office, where it has indicated that it will plead guilty to bribery at a hearing next month.
The U.S. Department of Justice said its case against the company related to "a decade-long scheme by Glencore and its subsidiaries to make and conceal corrupt payments and bribes" to foreign officials in Africa and Latin America.
