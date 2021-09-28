Record July jump in U.S. home prices, sidelining more buyers
WASHINGTON | U.S. home prices soared in July by a record amount from a year earlier as buyers desperate for homes bid up prices amid a limited supply.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index surged 19.9% in July compared with a year ago, the largest gain on records dating back to 2000. In 17 of the 20 cities, prices rose more quickly in July than in June. And prices reached all-time highs in 19 of 20 cities. The one exception was Chicago, where prices are just 0.3% below their 2006 peak.
Sales of new and existing homes have jumped this year, driven by low mortgage rates and a desire for more living space during the pandemic. Sales of existing homes are up 16% in the first eight months of 2021 compared with last year, and they're up 12% from the same period in 2019.
U.S. consumer confidence slides for third consecutive month
SILVER SPRING, Md. | U.S. consumer confidence declined for the third straight month in September as the rapidly-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus extends the life of a global pandemic.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 109.3 in September, down from 115.2 in August. September's reading is lowest level for the index since it sank to 95.2 in February.
The view of consumers on both the present situation and future expectations continued to degrade as intentions for spending on big items likes homes, autos and major appliances all retreated again, the board said.
Consumer prices in recent months have been posting 12-month gains as high as 5.4%, a rate not seen since 2008.
OPEC long-term outlook with crude at 3-year highs: rosy
FRANKFURT, Germany | While acknowledging the inevitable advance of alternative energy sources and technology, OPEC said that oil would be the leading energy source for decades to come as crude prices reached three-year highs Tuesday.
In its annual World Oil Outlook, OPEC acknowledged that more electric vehicles on the road and the push for alternative and renewable energy will indeed usher in an era of declining demand for oil in rich countries.
But the energy needs of expanding economies in other parts of world means that oil will be the world's No. 1 source of energy through 2045, OPEC said Tuesday.
Brent crude touched $80 per barrel on Tuesday while the U.S. oil benchmark crude wasn't far behind, both reaching three-year highs.
European Central Bank won't overreact to fleeting inflation
FRANKFURT, Germany | Europe's current burst of inflation is temporary and won't lead the European Central Bank to "overreact" by withdrawing stimulus or raising interest rates, ECB President Christine Lagarde said Tuesday.
"What we are seeing now is mostly a phase of temporary inflation linked to reopening," Lagarde said in a speech in Frankfurt, Germany opening the ECB's annual forum on central banking.
While longer-term forces could push inflation higher or lower, Lagarde was clear that the current round of higher readings would not budge the bank off its stimulus posture.
