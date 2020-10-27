Lilly stays confident in possible COVID drug after setback

INDIANAPOLIS | Eli Lilly continues to back a potential COVID-19 treatment despite research showing that it may not work on hospitalized patients.

The drugmaker said Tuesday it remains confident that its drug may stop COVID from developing in other patients. Researchers are still studying the drug in mild to moderately ill patients, to try to prevent hospitalization and severe illness.

The potential treatment also is being studied as a preventive measure given to residents and employees of long-term care locations.

U.S. government officials said Monday that they put an early end to a study testing the antibody drug in hospitalized patients because it doesn't seem to be helping them.

Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help it be eliminated.

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: U.S. home prices up 5.2% in August

WASHINGTON | U.S. home prices posted a robust gain in August — another sign that the American housing market remains strong despite economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, showed that home prices climbed 5.2% in August from a year earlier, accelerating from a 4.1% gain in July. The gain was stronger than economists had expected.

Phoenix (up 9.9% from August 2019), Seattle (up 8.5%) and San Diego (7.6%) posted the biggest gains. All 19 cities in the index recorded price increases. The 20-city index excluded prices from the Detroit metropolitan area index because of delays related to pandemic at the recording office in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.

Helped by rock-bottom mortgage rates, the U.S. housing market has been a source of strength as the U.S. economy climbs back from an April-June freefall caused by the pandemic and the measures taken to contain it.

As world goes online in pandemic, another mammoth chip deal

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Advanced Micro Devices is buying Xilinx for $35 billion in an all-stock deal that will combine the two Silicon Valley chip makers and accelerate an already rapid-fire pace of mergers and buyouts in the industry.

The deal announced Tuesday puts AMD in a place it wants to be; competing more fiercely with Intel at a time when a global pandemic is driving demand for tech ever higher.

More Zoom meetings, more orders online, and more upgrades for companies trying to meet new demands of millions staying at home has led to a seemingly insatiable appetite for computer chips.

BP reports 3Q earnings plunge amid falling demand

LONDON | BP plc says third-quarter earnings plunged 96% as the COVID-19 pandemic reduced energy prices and demand.

The London-based oil company said Tuesday that profits, excluding one-time items and changes in the value of inventories, dropped to $86 million from $2.25 billion in the same period last year. Underlying replacement cost results rebounded from the second quarter when BP posted a loss of $6.68 billion.

BP is facing the twin challenges of reducing costs to adjust to an era of lower oil prices as the company tries to shift its focus toward renewable energy amid pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. BP has pledged to eliminate or offset all of its carbon emissions by 2050.