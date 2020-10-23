Japan, Britain sign free trade deal for post-Brexit era

TOKYO | Japan and Britain signed a free trade agreement on Friday, the the first such major post-Brexit deal, reducing tariffs on goods like Yorkshire lamb sold in Japan as well as auto parts for Japan's Nissan plant.

"How fitting it is to be in the Land of the Rising Sun to welcome in the dawn of a new era of free trade," British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss told reporters at a signing ceremony in Tokyo.

Appearing with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, British International Trade Secretary Liz Truss called the agreement a "landmark" as the first major trade deal for Britain as it becomes once again an independent trading nation.

The deal, expected to boost British trade with Japan by $19.5 billion annually, also will make it easier for British companies to operate in Japan.

Financial services are Britain's biggest export to Japan, now at 28%. English sparkling wine, made-in-Britain coats and shoes, Stilton cheese, pork, lamb and biscuits will become cheaper in Japan.

Motegi said the bilateral deal ensures continuity with the earlier European agreement and adds new areas for cooperation such as e-commerce and financial services.

The British government says the ability to strike free trade agreements around the world is one of the main benefits of Brexit. But the new deal largely replicates the trade agreement Britain had with Japan as part of the EU.

Britain's opposition Labour Party has estimated it will increase U.K. GDP by 0.07% - far less than the predicted fall in trade with the 27-nation bloc.

Britain is seeking to secure deals with other countries, notably the United States, but talks are proceeding slowly.

Parliamentary approval is needed in both nations before the agreement takes effect from the beginning of next year. It's expected in Japan next week, as the ruling party controls both houses of parliament.

Japan already exports about 1.5 trillion yen ($14 billion) of goods to Britain each year, mostly autos, auto parts and other machinery. It imports nearly 1 trillion yen ($9.5 billion) from Britain, including pharmaceuticals, medical products and cars, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Bloated public salaries at heart of Iraq's economic woes

BAGHDAD | Iraq's government is struggling to pay the salaries of the ever-swelling ranks of public sector employees amid an unprecedented liquidity crisis caused by low oil prices. September's salaries were delayed for weeks, and October's still haven't been paid as the government tries to borrow once again from Iraq's currency reserves. The crisis has fueled fears of instability ahead of mass demonstrations this week.

The government has outlined a vision for a drastic overhaul of Iraq's economy in a "white paper" presented last week to lawmakers and political factions. But with early elections on the horizon, the prime minister's advisers fear there is little political will to execute it fully.

"We are asking the same people we are protesting against and criticizing to reform the system," said Sajad Jiyad, an Iraq researcher.

The white paper's calls for cutting public sector payrolls and reforming state finances would undermine the patronage systems that the political elite have used to entrench their power.

A major part of that patronage is handing out state jobs in return for support. The result has been a threefold increase in public workers since 2004. The government pays 400% more in salaries than it did 15 years ago. Around three quarters of the state's expenditures in 2020 go to paying for the public sector — a massive drain on dwindling finances.

"Now the situation is very dangerous," said Mohammed al-Daraji, a lawmaker on parliament's Finance Committee.

One government official said political factions are in denial that change is needed, believing oil prices will rise and "we will be fine."

"We won't be fine. The system is unsustainable and sooner or later it will implode," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal politics.

Iraq's activists have called for a march on Oct. 25, expected to draw large crowds, a year since massive anti-government protests first brought tens of thousands to the streets demanded reforms and an end to the corrupt political class.

Huawei sales up, but growth slows under virus, US pressure

BEIJING | Chinese tech giant Huawei, one of the biggest makers of smartphones and switching equipment, said Friday its revenue rose 9.9% in the first nine months of this year, but growth decelerated in the face of U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.

Huawei Technologies Ltd. gave no sales figure for the most recent quarter ending in September, but growth for the first three quarters was down from the 13.1% reported for the first half of the year.

Huawei is struggling with U.S. sanctions that cut off its access to most American components in a feud with Beijing over technology and security. The White House says Huawei is a threat and might facilitate Chinese spying, which the company denies.

Washington also is tightening curbs on access to U.S. markets or technology for other Chinese tech companies including telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp., video service TikTok and messaging app WeChat.

Automaker Daimler rebounds after lockdowns, raises outlook

FRANKFURT, Germany | Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars and Freightliner trucks, saw third-quarter profit rebound as the company clamped down on costs and auto sales recovered after the coronavirus lockdowns of earlier in the year. The company raised its outlook for expected earnings.

Highly profitable vehicles such as the GLA, GLB and GLS sport-utility vehicles boosted earnings, as did the economic recovery in China, said CFO Harald Wilhelm. The existing version of the S-Class luxury sedan also did well even though it is being replaced by a new model.

The company said Friday it now expects full-year operating earnings to equal those from 2019, before the virus. Previously it had said it expected to make a profit below last year's. Daimler shares were up 2.5% in midday trading in Europe.

Quarterly net profit rose to 2.16 billion euros ($2.54 billion), up 19% from 1.81 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago — and improving on a net loss of 1.9 billion euros from the second quarter during the worst of the lockdown. Sales revenue fell 7% to 40.28 billion euros but the company still increased profits as it held down costs and saw more profitable vehicles take a larger proportion of its sales.

-From AP reports