How major U.S. stock indexes
fared Friday
Stocks are ending higher Friday as Wall Street closed out a milestone-setting week.
Health care, communication services and technology companies rose. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq all set records.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 8.96 points, or 0.2%, to 4,605.38.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.08 points, or 0.2%, to 35,819.56.The Nasdaq rose 50.27 points, 0.3%, to 15,498.39.The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.79 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,297.19.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 60.48 points, or 1.3%.The Dow is up 142.54 points, or 0.4%. The Nasdaq is up 408.19 points, or 2.7%. The Russell 2000 is up 5.92 points, or 0.3%
Starbucks workers will vote on union at 3 Buffalo stores
Workers hoping to unionize Starbucks stores in the U.S. have won a preliminary victory before the National Labor Relations Board.
The board said employees at three separate Starbucks stores in Buffalo, New York, can hold union elections in November in a new ruling. The board rejected Starbucks’ attempt to hold a single vote with 20 stores in the region.
If the effort is successful, the stores would be the first of Starbucks’ 8,000 company-owned U.S. stores to unionize. The Seattle coffee giant opposes the unionization effort.
European consumer prices hit highest level in over 13 years
LONDON | Consumer prices across the 19 European Union countries that use the euro currency have spiked to the highest level in over 13 years on the back of soaring energy prices and pent-up demand during the pandemic recovery, official figures showed Friday.
Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency, said inflation across the bloc rose to 4.1% in the year through October, up from September’s equivalent rate of 3.4%.
The European Central Bank said Thursday that much of the surge in prices is tied to comparisons with low prices during the pandemic, recently higher fuel costs and demand outpacing supply as the economy reopens.
Exxon profitable as global economy rebounds
Exxon Mobil reversed the losses it suffered last year during the pandemic with a $6.75 billion third quarter profit as demand pushes the price for a barrel of crude past $80 for the first time in years.
The oil and natural gas company company earned $1.57 per share, or $1.58 if non-recurring items are removed. That beat Wall Street expectations by a penny, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $73.79 billion, also topping expectations.
Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. climbed slightly before the market opened on Friday.
— From AP reports
