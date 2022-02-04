Kohl's: buyout offers undermine value of business
NEW YORK | Kohl's says that recent offers to purchase the department store chain undervalue its business and said it's adopting a shareholder rights plan to head off any hostile takeovers.
The shareholder rights plan, which is effective immediately and is known as a "poison pill," is set to expire on Feb. 2, 2023, the company said Friday.
The move comes as Kohl's has received multiple buyout offers in recent weeks. Private equity firm Sycamore Partners had reportedly approached Kohl's about a potential deal last month. A group called Acacia Research, backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, bid $64 per share, or about $9 billion.
Biden extends Trump-era solar tariffs, but loosens some
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden on Friday extended tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on most solar panels imported from China and other countries. But in a nod to his efforts to combat climate change and boost clean energy, Biden excluded tariffs on some panels used in large-scale utility projects.
Biden said he will continue for four more years tariffs imposed by Trump on imported solar cells and panels, but he exempted so-called bifacial solar panels that can generate electricity on both sides and are now used in many large solar projects. The technology was still emerging when the tariffs were first imposed by Trump.
