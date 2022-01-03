Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of work week
A winter storm that hit the mid-Atlantic on Monday combined with pandemic-caused shortages of airline workers to push flight cancellations to a holiday-season high, creating more frustration for travelers just trying to get home.
More than 3,000 U.S. flights and about 4,700 worldwide were canceled by late afternoon Monday on the East Coast, according to tracking service FlightAware. Another 12,500 flights were delayed, including 5,600 in the U.S.
Travelers could take hope from an improving weather forecast: Airlines had canceled fewer than 400 U.S. flights scheduled for Tuesday.
Man accused of orchestrating $4.2M COVID fraud scheme
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | A South Florida man tried to obtain more than $4.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds by filing false loan applications, federal prosecutors said.
Valesky Barosy, 27, made his first appearance last week in Fort Lauderdale federal court, according to court records. He’s charged with five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft. If convicted, Barosy faces up to 132 years in prison.
According to an indictment, Barosy submitted fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and his accomplices, seeking more than $4.2 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans. Barosy falsified the applicant’s prior-year expenses, net profit and payroll, and submitted fraudulent IRS tax forms, prosecutors said.
Turkey’s inflation hits a 19-year high of 36%
ANKARA, Turkey | Turkey’s yearly inflation climbed by the fastest pace in 19 years, jumping to 36.08% in December, official data showed on Monday.
The Turkish Statistical Institute said the consumer price index increased by 13.58% in December from the previous month, further eroding peoples’ purchasing power. The yearly increase in food prices was 43.8%, the data showed.
Hedge fund CEO resigns ahead of anticipated U.S. Senate run
HARRISBURG, Pa. | David McCormick has resigned as CEO of one of the world’s largest hedge funds, Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates said Monday, as McCormick moves closer to declaring his candidacy for U.S. Senate in his native Pennsylvania.
McCormick has yet to officially declare his candidacy, although he has aired at least two TV commercials across Pennsylvania.
The company’s brass said on its website that McCormick “made the decision to leave Bridgewater Associates in order to consider running for the open Senate seat in his home state of Pennsylvania.”
— From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.