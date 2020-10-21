Ericsson earnings boosted by 5G network rollouts

STOCKHOLM | Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has reported upbeat third quarter earnings, helped mainly by the rollout of 5G wireless networks in China and a strong U.S. market.

The Stockholm-based company said Wednesday that net profit for the July-September period was $640 million, compared with a loss of 6.9 billion kronor the previous year. Sales were up 1% at 57.5 billion kronor.

Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm said the company's contracts for the next generation 5G networks in mainland China "have developed according to plan, contributing positively to profits in Q3 and are expected to improve further".

UK government borrowing hits record due to pandemic

LONDON | The COVID-19 pandemic is battering Britain's public finances, pushing government borrowing to a record last month as tax revenue fell and authorities spent billions of pounds to prop up the economy.

The government borrowed a net 36.1 billion pounds ($47.1 billion) in September, pushing the total for the first six months of the year to 208.5 billion pounds, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. That's the highest figure since records began in 1993.

The figures underscore the challenges faced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government as it tries to control a resurgence in coronavirus infections. The government last week unveiled a three-tiered regional strategy for combatting the virus in an effort to avoid the economic damage of a second national lockdown.

Cathay Pacific cuts 8,500 jobs, shutters regional airline

HONG KONG | Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways said Wednesday it would cut 8,500 jobs and shut a regional airline as it grapples with the plunge in air travel due to the pandemic.

About 5,300 employees based in Hong Kong and another 600 elsewhere will likely lose their jobs, and 2,600 unfilled positions will be cut. The cuts are about 24% of the company's workforce, Cathay Pacific said in a statement.

The company said it will also shut down Cathay Dragon, its regional airline unit, with operations ceasing from Wednesday. It will seek regulatory approval for most of the routes to be operated by Cathay Pacific and its budget airlines subsidiary HK Express.