SEC questions Twitter on how it counts fake accounts

FILE- The Twitter icon is displayed on a mobile phone in Philadelphia on April 26, 2017. U.S. securities regulators are questioning Twitter about how it calculates the number of fake accounts on its platform. The Securities and Exchange Commission in June 2022 asked the company about the methodology for calculating the false or spam accounts “and the underlying judgments and assumptions used by management.”

 Associated Press

Watchdog: Ex-Interior head Zinke lied during casino probe

WASHINGTON | Former Interior secretary Ryan Zinke lied to investigators about conversations he had with lobbyists, lawmakers and other officials regarding a bid by two Indian tribes to operate a casino in Connecticut, the department's internal watchdog said Wednesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.