Watchdog: Ex-Interior head Zinke lied during casino probe
WASHINGTON | Former Interior secretary Ryan Zinke lied to investigators about conversations he had with lobbyists, lawmakers and other officials regarding a bid by two Indian tribes to operate a casino in Connecticut, the department's internal watchdog said Wednesday.
Zinke, now the Republican nominee for a new House seat in western Montana, made statements to investigators "with the overall intent to mislead them,'' a report by Inspector General Mark Greenblatt said.
Both Zinke and his former chief of staff, Scott Hommel, "presented an inaccurate version of the circumstances in which (Interior) made key decisions" on the casino project, the report said. "As a result, we concluded that Secretary Zinke and (Hommel) did not comply with their duty of candor when questioned."
SEC questions Twitter on how it counts fake accounts
DETROIT | U.S. securities regulators are questioning Twitter about the way it determines how many fake accounts are on its platform.
The Securities and Exchange Commission in June asked the company about its methodology for calculating false or spam accounts and "the underlying judgments and assumptions used by management."
Twitter says it has 238 million active monthly users, and that about 5% of the accounts it sells ads against are fake, either spam or bots. The SEC would be interested in both figures because Twitter uses them to attract advertisers, whose payments make up a little more than 90% of the company's revenue.
Germany exports power to France, urges savings at home
BERLIN | Germany will keep exporting electricity to neighboring France despite calling on people to help fend off winter shortages by saving energy at home, officials said Wednesday.
Problems at French nuclear plants have driven up electricity prices there in recent months, prompting power companies in neighboring countries to sell excess energy to France.
Even precious natural gas, which Germany is trying to conserve for the winter heating season in case Russia cuts of supplies entirely, is being burned in large volumes to produce electricity for export to France.
Peloton to sell its bikes on Amazon in bid to reverse slump
NEW YORK | Peloton's high-end exercise bikes and other gear will now be able to be bought on Amazon in the U.S., a partnership aimed at boosting the fitness company's sales that have languished since the easing of pandemic lockdowns.
The collaboration is Peloton's first with another retailer. Before, its products were sold only through its website, physical showrooms and other channels.
And it comes after the company earlier this month said it was shedding jobs, shifting its delivery work to third-party vendors and significantly reducing the number of stores it has in North America.
