How major U.S. stock indexes fared Friday
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Friday following a weak jobs report, but gains for a handful of Big Tech companies allowed the Nasdaq composite to sneak in another record high.
The Dow ended the week lower but other major indexes posted weekly gains. The weakness Friday came after the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers created far fewer jobs than expected last month. Travel companies fell. Cruise operators Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean each lost 4%.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 1.52 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,535.43.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.73 points, or 0.2%, to 35,369.09.
The Nasdaq rose 32.34 points, or 0.2%, to 15,363.52.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.97 points, or 0.5%, to 2,292.05.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 26.06 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow fell 86.71 points, 0.2%.
The Nasdaq rose 234.02 points, or 1.5%.
The Russell 2000 rose 14.90 points, or 0.7%.
Growth in services sector slowed in August from record pace
WASHINGTON | Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in August after setting a record pace in July.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Friday that its monthly survey of service industries decreased to a reading of 61.7 in August after hitting a record high of 64.1 in July. The July figure was the fastest pace since this data series began in 2008.
Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries. The services index has shown growth for the past 15 months after two months of contraction in April and May of last year when the coronavirus was triggering widespread shutdowns and the loss of millions of jobs.
Of the 18 service sectors surveyed, 17 reported growth in August, led by accommodations and food services, an industry that was hit hard by the pandemic.
Apple delays iPhone photo-scanning plan amid fierce backlash
BERKELEY, Calif. | Apple is indefinitely delaying plans to scan iPhones in the U.S. for images of child sexual abuse following an outcry from security and privacy experts who warned the technology could be exploited for other surveillance purposes by hackers and intrusive governments.
The postponement announced Friday comes a month after Apple revealed it was getting ready to roll out a tool to detect known images of child sexual abuse. The tool would work by scanning files before they're uploaded to its iCloud back-up storage system. It had also planned to introduce a separate tool to scan users' encrypted messages for sexually explicit content.
Apple insisted its technology had been developed in a way that would protect the privacy of iPhone owners in the U.S. But the Cupertino, California, company was swamped criticism from security experts, human rights groups and customers worried that the scanning technology would open a peephole exposing personal and sensitive information.
UAW watchdog getting evidence from feds in corruption probe
DETROIT | After putting a herd of UAW officials in prison, federal prosecutors said Friday they're sharing additional evidence with a court-appointed watchdog who has authority to pursue other misconduct inside the union.
The independent monitor, Neil Barofsky, can investigate and bring internal disciplinary charges at the United Auto Workers, the government said.
A judge took the unusual step of giving prosecutors permission to share grand jury materials and sealed search warrant applications. The government said the monitor's staff also has met with people who cooperated with agents in the criminal investigation.
The disclosure was made in a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit about continued efforts to clean up the UAW after a dozen convictions exposed corruption at the highest levels of the union and led to prison terms for two presidents, Gary Jones and Dennis Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.