Doggie desserts: Ben & Jerry's enters the pet food business

Think your dog deserves dessert? So does Ben & Jerry's.

The venerable Vermont ice cream company said Monday it's introducing a line of frozen dog treats, its first foray into the lucrative pet food market. Doggie Desserts, sold in 4-ounce cups, go on sale in U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month.

The treats come in two flavors: pumpkin with cookies and peanut butter with pretzels. Both are made with a base of sunflower butter. They're made from the same ingredients Ben & Jerry's uses in its non-dairy human desserts.

China's Geely, Baidu announce electric car ventures

BEIJING | Chinese automaker Geely says it will form an electric car venture with tech giant Baidu, adding to a flurry of corporate tie-ups in the industry to share soaring technology development costs.

Geely Holding Group, which also has separate electric car brands, said Monday the venture with Baidu.com Inc. would focus on intelligent and connected vehicles. It gave no details of investment or when products might be released.

Global and Chinese automakers have launched partnerships to share the multibillion-dollar costs of developing electric vehicles for China under government pressure to meet sales quotas.

Chunky bootmaker Dr. Martens to sell shares to public

LONDON | The maker of Dr. Martens boots, the chunky-soled footwear once championed by rebellious young people but now favored by celebrities like Rihanna, plans to sell shares to the public as the existing owners seek to profit from growth of the iconic brand.

Dr. Martens Ltd. said Monday that current investors plan to sell at least 25% of their stake in an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange.

Permira Funds, a London-based private equity investor, bought Dr. Martens for currently worth $400 million in 2014. Private equity firms seek to buy undervalued companies then restructure their operations and cut costs before selling at a profit.

This month's Paris Fashion Week goes totally digital

PARIS | Ending the confusion over the fate of Paris Fashion Week, French fashion's regulatory body has said that this month's Paris men's and haute couture shows will be strictly audience-free over coronavirus fears.

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has told luxury houses they won't be allowed to invite guests this season, after instruction by police.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the federation said Monday that "we confirm that there can be no public gatherings" at Paris Fashion Week, adding that "houses can still organize 'real' runway shows with models broadcast live, provided that their events take place behind closed doors."