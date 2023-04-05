NPR protests as Twitter calls it 'state-affiliated media'
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter has labeled National Public Radio as "state-affiliated media" on the social media site, a move some worried Wednesday could undermine public confidence in the news organization.
NPR said it was disturbed to see the description added to all of the tweets that it sends out, with John Lansing, its president and CEO, calling it "unacceptable for Twitter to label us this way."
It was unclear why Twitter made the move. Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, quoted a definition of state-affiliated media in the company's guidelines as "outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution."
"Seems accurate," Musk tweeted in a reply to NPR.
NPR does receive U.S. government funding through grants from federal agencies and departments, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The company said it accounts for less than 1% of NPR's annual operating budget. But until Wednesday, the same Twitter guidelines said that "state-financed media organizations with editorial independence, like the BBC in the UK or NPR in the United States, are not defined as state-affiliated media for the purposes of this policy."
NPR has now been removed from that sentence on Twitter's website.
Asked for comment, Twitter's press office responded with an automated poop emoji.
The move came just days after Twitter stripped The New York Times of its verification check mark.
"NPR and our member stations are supported by millions of listeners who depend on us for the independent, fact-based journalism we provide," Lansing said. "NPR stands for freedom of speech and holding the powerful accountable."
The literary organization PEN America, in calling for Twitter to reverse the move, underlined that NPR "assiduously maintains editorial independence."
Liz Woolery, PEN America's digital policy leader, said Twitter's decision was "a dangerous move that could further undermine public confidence in reliable news sources."
FedEx combines air, ground, other operations to slash costs
NEW YORK | FedEx will combine almost all of its ground, air and other operations by next year as part of a $4 billion cost cutting plan.
The package delivery company said Wednesday that FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services and other FedEx operating companies will be rolled into a single entity by June 2024 in a companywide reorganization. FedEx Freight, the company's freight transportation services division, will continue as a stand-alone company within Federal Express Corp.
Raj Subramaniam will serve as president and CEO of the combined organization. John Smith will become president and CEO of U.S. and Canada ground operations at FedEx Express and assume leadership of surface operations across the FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight businesses. Richard Smith will serve as president and CEO, airline and international at FedEx Express, overseeing all other regions and FedEx Logistics.
The company expects to realize permanent cost reductions of $4 billion from the reshuffle at some point during fiscal 2025.
FedEx said in September that its operating expenses were rising and that it was maneuvering to address those costs, including the closure of over 90 FedEx Office locations and five corporate offices. It also said it would defer on new hires and operate fewer flights.
The Memphis, Tennessee, company also announced Wednesday that it's boosting its annual dividend by 10%, or 44 cents per share, to $5.04 per share for fiscal 2024.
Shares rose more than 3% before the opening bell.
Swiss cut up to $66M in bonuses for top Credit Suisse execs
GENEVA | The Swiss government says it's ordered cuts to the bonuses of top executives of Credit Suisse, with nearly 1,000 managers being "deprived" of tens of millions combined as the troubled bank heads toward a forced merger with rival UBS.
The Federal Council, a seven-member panel that runs Switzerland's executive branch, announced Wednesday that it has instructed the Finance Department to cancel altogether or reduce by either one-half or one-quarter such bonuses due last year among the top three rungs of management.
That will amount to a loss of bonus pay totaling about 50 million to 60 million Swiss francs ($55 million to $66 million).
The move comes after Swiss authorities scrambled in mid-March to cobble together a 3 billion Swiss franc ($3.25 billion) sale to UBS of Credit Suisse, which suffered surging outflows of deposits and a plunge in its share price.
Two days after the deal was announced, the government said it was temporarily suspending bonus payouts to Credit Suisse employees.
Bonuses for top Credit Suisse managers also are set to be canceled or reduced this year. UBS executives hope to close the takeover deal in the coming months.
The rescue capped years of trouble at Credit Suisse — among 30 banks worldwide considered "systemically important" — after fears that it could fail and trigger an international financial crisis after the collapse of two U.S. banks.
In an indication of why not all bank employees were affected by the bonus changes, the Swiss executive branch said total deferred variable compensation, such as share awards, of Credit Suisse's 49,000 employees has sunk to 635 million francs ($700 million) — to about one-fourth of their total worth when initially awarded.
"In other words, all employees have already had to bear a total loss of more than 2 billion francs due to the drop in Credit Suisse's share price," it said.
The announcement comes a day after shareholders criticized Credit Suisse leaders, who apologized for failures of the 167-year-old lender. On Wednesday, UBS held its own annual shareholder meeting, where its chairman expressed confidence in the deal while still noting "huge" risks.
