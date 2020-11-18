Home construction up 4.9% in October to 1.53 million

CHARLOTTE, N.C. | Home construction rose 4.9% in October as home building remains as one of the bright spots of the economy.

The increase pushed home construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million homes and apartments and followed a more modest gain of 1.9% in September.

Building permits, a good barometer of future activity, remained at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.55 million annualized units, effectively unchanged from September. The figure remains up 2.8% from a year earlier, showing how strong the housing market was over the summer despite the pandemic.

World's biggest shipper remains wary of pandemic

COPENHAGEN, Denmark | The world's biggest shipping company, Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk, said Wednesday that global container volumes increased by around 1% in the third quarter, a faster rebound than expected earlier in the year.

However, global demand for containers is expected to contract by 4-5% this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said its third quarter revenue decreased by 1.4% to $9.9billion while its profit rose to $947 million from $520 million during the same period a year earlier.

Car sales slump again in Europe amid renewed restrictions

MILAN | After a one-month reprieve, passenger car sales in Europe slumped again in October amid new restrictions in many countries aimed at containing a resurgence of the coronavirus, the European carmakers' association reported Wednesday.

The European industry registered 953,616 new cars last month, a decrease of 7.8%, and a reversal of fortunes after September marked the first increase of the year, ACEA said. Demand dropped by 21% in Spain, 9.5% in France and 3.6% in Germany.

It was flat in Italy, where the effect of government incentives ran out in September "confirming the insufficiency of funds allocated d by the government to help the auto industry,'' Italy's carmaker association, ANFIA said separately.

China defends food import controls to curb virus

BEIJING | China's government on Wednesday defended anti-coronavirus controls that have disrupted imports of beef, poultry and fish from the United States, New Zealand and other trading partners.

Customs officials who say the coronavirus has been found on frozen meat and on packaging have imposed temporary suspensions on suppliers. That prompted complaints by China's trading partners.

The "reasonable and justifiable" curbs are intended to protect public health, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.