FedEx sees cargo opportunities as virus grounds airlines

Many passenger airlines that carry freight in their bellies are being grounded by the coronavirus outbreak, and that could create an opportunity for cargo carriers like FedEx.

FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith said Tuesday that the delivery giant is capable of handling the increased demand for its for international express-delivery services that's arising because of the reduction in airliners.

Executives also sounded upbeat about China's recovery from the outbreak that started there, and about demand from U.S. consumers, millions of whom are now locked down in their homes, either by choice or government decree.

“For the last couple weeks we have seen increased demand from Asia,” FedEx President Raj Subramaniam said on a call with Wall Street analysts after the company reported quarterly financial results. “We have seen strong demand for FedEx Ground here in the U.S. and especially home delivery, and even the commercial volumes have been quite stable.”

The company, however, doesn't know what will happen next with the still-growing COVID-19 pandemic, Subramaniam acknowledged.

Facebook acknowledges a bug is blocking coronavirus news

Facebook says a bug in its anti-spam system is blocking the publication of links to news stories about the coronavirus. Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Tuesday that the company is working on fixing the problem.

Users are complaining that links to news stories about school closings and other information related to the virus outbreak being blocked by the company's automated system.

Rosen said the problems are unrelated to any changes to its content moderator workforce. The company reportedly sent its human moderators home this week.

A representative for Facebook did not immediately respond to questions on the status of Facebook's content moderators, many of whom do not work directly for the company and are not always able to work from home.

China to expel American reporters after US curbs its media

BEIJING | China said Wednesday it will revoke the media credentials of all American journalists at three major U.S. news organizations, in effect expelling them from the country, in response to U.S. restrictions on Chinese state-controlled media.

The foreign ministry said American citizens working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post with credentials expiring before the end of the year must surrender their press cards within 10 days.

It is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat actions by the two governments as the Trump administration takes a more confrontational stance in dealing with China than his predecessors. The countries remained enmeshed in a trade war despite a recent truce and have traded angry words over the coronavirus pandemic that emerged in China and has spread worldwide.

The move comes after the Trump administration designated five Chinese media outlets as foreign missions and restricted the number of Chinese who could work for them in a de facto expulsion of about one-third of their Chinese staff.