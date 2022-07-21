American Airlines earns $476 million on record revenue in 2Q
DALLAS | American Airlines earned $476 million in the second quarter on record revenue from summer travelers and said Thursday that it expects to remain profitable in the third quarter.
It was American's first quarterly profit without government pandemic aid in the COVID-19 era.
American, based in Fort Worth, Texas, said it expects a profitable third quarter, based on travel demand and the forecast for fuel prices. It said revenue will be 10% to 12% higher than the same period in 2019 even as it cuts passenger-carrying capacity by 8% to 10%.
Feds issue guidance on cleanup plan for abandoned coal mines
CHARLESTON, W.Va. | The U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday issued guidance for nearly $725 million in funding available this fiscal year for the reclamation of abandoned coal mines and cleanup of acid mine drainage.
The guidance provides information about project eligibility, priorities and interpretation for the use of funding from President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure package. It is part of an overall plan announced earlier this year to spend $11.3 billion in the U.S. abandoned mine lands program over 15 years.
The guidance also clarifies how the grant funding differs from traditional fee-based grant distributions authorized by the 1977 Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act.
Ford touts ample supply deals to hit electric vehicle goals
DETROIT | Ford says it has contracts to deliver enough batteries to produce electric vehicles at a rate of 600,000 globally per year by late in 2023.
Ford says it plans for half of its global production to be electric vehicles by 2030.
The ability to make 600,000 EVs per year includes 270,000 Mustang Mach Es for North America, Europe and China, as well as 150,000 F-150 Lightning pickups in North America. Also included are 150,000 electric Transit vans in North America and Europe, and 30,000 of a new SUV for Europe.
Spain and Portugal reject EU plan to limit natural gas use
BARCELONA, Spain | The European Union's plan to reduce the bloc's natural gas use by 15% to prepare for a potential cutoff by Russia this winter received sharp skepticism Thursday from the governments of Spain and Portugal, which are usually big supporters of the bloc.
The governments in Madrid and Lisbon said they would not support the initiative announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday. The proposal would start with voluntary reductions, but the EU's head office also wants the power to make 15% savings mandatory in the event of an EU-wide energy emergency.
Spain and Portugal said making reductions obligatory was a non-starter. They noted that there are scant energy connections linking them to the rest of Europe and that they use very little Russian gas compared to fellow EU members such as Germany and Italy.
