Earns-American Airlines

Two American Airlines Boeing 737s are shown at the gate July 7 at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 

 Associated Press

American Airlines earns $476 million on record revenue in 2Q

DALLAS | American Airlines earned $476 million in the second quarter on record revenue from summer travelers and said Thursday that it expects to remain profitable in the third quarter.

