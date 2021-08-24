July home sales up 1% as prices reach unprecedented levels
WASHINGTON | Sales of new homes rose a modest 1% in July after a string of declines as new home prices soar to record levels.
Sales last month reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June as builders confronted surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.
Home prices continue their upward trajectory to new heights. The median price of a new home sold in July climbed to an unprecedented $390,500, up 18.4% from a year ago, while the average sales price in July hit a record $446,000, up 17.6% from a year ago.
Even with the small sales gain in July, new home sales are 27.2% below the pace of a year ago. Sales peaked at a rate of 993,000 units in January but have cooled since then, though remain at historically high levels.
Airbnb opens up housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Airbnb opened the doors of its properties to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Tuesday and sought assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company for more free housing for those fleeing the crisis.
"The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up," said CEO Brian Chesky on Twitter.
The UN Refugee Agency said last month that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January – primarily due to insecurity and violence – bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.
With sales still surging, Best Buy raises prospects for 2021
NEW YORK | Best Buy raised its sales outlook for the year after breezing past Wall Street expectations in the second quarter.
The nation's largest consumer electronics chain joined the slew of other major retailers like Walmart, Target and Macy's putting up banner numbers, suggesting that Americans have continued to be spend even as the delta variant spreads.
There have been concerns that consumer spending, which drives 70% of economic activity in the U.S., would begin to slow again as it did early in 2020 when COVID-19 first hit the country.
Walmart to launch delivery service for other businesses
NEW YORK | Walmart said Tuesday it will start farming out its delivery service, using contract workers, autonomous vehicles and other means to transport rival retailers' products directly to their customers' homes as fast as just a few hours.
The nation's largest retailer said it will dispatch contract workers from its Spark delivery network, which was launched in 2018, to merchants' stores to pick up items and then bring them to shoppers. Over the past year, Walmart has doubled Spark's coverage to more than 500 cities nationwide, providing access to more than 20 million households.
Walmart, which is based in Bentonville, Arkansas, aims to tap into its ties with local communities, particularly businesses in rural areas that have struggled to provide their own delivery services.
The strategy will pit Walmart against delivery services run by the likes of Uber and DoorDash.
