NJ vote would allow sports betting on all college games

ATLANTIC CITY, N.,J. — New Jersey lawmakers want to amend the state constitution to allow sports betting on all major collegiate games, removing a big restriction in a wagering market that is smashing national sports betting records.

A bill calling for a public referendum in 2021 was amended Monday to significantly expand collegiate sports betting in the state. Current state law prohibits betting on college games played anywhere in New Jersey, and it also bans betting on games played in other states involving New Jersey teams.

The measure was approved by the Senate Budget Committee, the first of several steps required before it can be placed on next year's general election ballot.

Japan's SoftBank back in the black as investments improve

TOKYO — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday it bounced back to profitability in the last quarter as its investments improved in value.

The Tokyo-based company reported a 627 billion yen, or about $6.1 billion, profit in July-September, compared with a loss of 700 billion yen in the same quarter of 2019.

SoftBank said its quarterly sales rose nearly 5% to 1.35 trillion yen, or $13 billion, from 1.29 trillion yen.

Energy leaders leave door open to more cuts as virus spikes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia's energy minister said Monday that global energy producers have the ability to tweak an agreement on production cuts that could be extended through the end of 2022, signaling the anticipation of continued weakened demand for oil as the coronavirus pandemic peaks again in Europe and the United States

The OPEC oil cartel, led by Saudi Arabia, and non-OPEC nations including Russia agreed in April to cut as much as 10 million barrels of crude a day, or a tenth of global supply, until July to keep oil prices from plunging amid lower demand for crude.

The so-called OPEC+ agreement aimed to ease those cuts to 7.7 million barrels per day through the end of the year, and to nearly 6 million a day for 16 months beginning in January.

Rights activists slam EU plan for access to encrypted chats

BERLIN — Digital rights campaigners on Monday criticized a proposal by European Union governments that calls for communications companies to provide authorities with access to encrypted messages.

The plan, first reported by Austrian public broadcaster FM4, reflects concern among European countries that police and intelligence services can't easily monitor online chats that use end-to-end encryption, such as Signal or WhatsApp.

The confidential draft, obtained independently by The Associated Press, states that "competent authorities must be able to access data in a lawful and targeted manner, in full respect of fundamental rights and the data protection regime, while upholding cybersecurity."