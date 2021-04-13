Stocks close mixed as regulators seek pause in J&J vaccine

Johnson & Johnson fell 1.3% after U.S. regulators recommended a pause in using its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of possibly dangerous blood clots.

The S&P 500 rose 13.60 points to 4,141.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.13 points, or 0.2%, to 33,677.27. The Nasdaq gained 146.10 points, or 1.1%, to 13,996.10. The divergence between the Dow and Nasdaq was largely due to the fact the Dow has more bank stocks and also includes Johnson & Johnson, while the Nasdaq is heavily weighted with technology companies.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 4.86 points, or 0.2%, to 2,228.92. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury fell to 1.62% from 1.67% the day before.

Consumer prices jump 0.6% in March, biggest gain since 2012

WASHINGTON | U.S. consumer prices increased a sharp 0.6% in March, the biggest uptick since 2012, while inflation over the past year jumped 2.6%. The big gains had been anticipated and are largely expected to be a temporary blip rather than a reawakening of long dormant inflation.

The increase in the Labor Department's consumer price index Tuesday followed a 0.4% increase in February and was the biggest one-month gain since a 0.6% bump in August 2012.

The year-over-year increase was far greater than the 1.7% increase for the 12-month change the previous month and while it easily exceeded the Federal Reserve's 2% target for inflation, the 2.6% increase in March was more of a snapshot of a period of time last year when prices tumbled as much of the world went into a pandemic lockdown.

China's March exports rise 30.6% as global demand revives

BEIJING | China's exports rose 30.6% over a year ago in March as global consumer demand strengthened and traders watched for signs of what President Joe Biden might do about reviving tariff war talks with Beijing.

Exports rose to $241.1 billion, decelerating from the dramatic 60.6% rebound in the first two months of 2021, customs data showed Tuesday. Imports rose 38.1% over a year ago to $227.3 billion in a sign of reviving Chinese activity.

That is a "positive signal that global economic and trade activities are recovering and market confidence increasing," a spokesman for the customs bureau, Li Kuiwen, said at a news conference. Li warned, however, that "the world economic situation still is complicated and severe."

Facebook users can appeal harmful content to oversight board

LONDON | Facebook's quasi-independent Oversight Board said Tuesday that it will start letting users file appeals over posts, photos, and videos that they think the company shouldn't have allowed to stay on its platforms.

The board said it will accept cases from users who object to content posted by others and who have already exhausted Facebook's appeals process.

Until now, users could only appeal to the Oversight Board when their own content was taken down by Facebook. The company is able to refer cases on its own to the board.