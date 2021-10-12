Stocks edge lower ahead of company earnings, inflation data
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street after a wobbly day of trading Tuesday as investors wait for more data on inflation and corporate earnings this week.
A mix of retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending gained ground. Ford rose 3.6% and Lowe's added 0.5%. Real estate and utilities stocks also rose.
The S&P 500 fell 10.54 points to 4,350.65. The Dow dropped 117.72 points to 34,378.34. The Nasdaq slipped 20.28 points to 14,465.92. The Russell 2000 rose 13.63 points to 2,234.27. European and Asian markets closed mostly lower.
U.S. crude oil prices closed above $80 a barrel. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.57% from 1.60% late Friday. The bond market was closed on Monday for Columbus Day.
IMF foresees a slight drop in global growth from pandemic
WASHINGTON | The International Monetary Fund is slightly downgrading its outlook for the global recovery from the pandemic recession, reflecting the persistence of supply chain disruptions in industrialized countries and deadly disparities in vaccination rates between rich and poor nations.
In its latest World Economic Outlook being released Tuesday, the IMF foresees global growth this year of 5.9%, compared with its projection in July of 6%.
For the United Sates, the world's largest economy, the IMF predicts growth of 6% for 2021, below its July forecast of 7%. The downward revision reflects a slowdown in economic activity resulting from a rise in COVID-19 cases and delayed production caused by supply shortages and a resulting acceleration of inflation.
The IMF predicts that for the world's advanced economies as a whole, growth will amount to 5.2% this year, compared with a meager predicted gain of 3% for low-income developing countries.
IMF board confident about leader despite data-rigging claims
WASHINGTON | The International Monetary Fund expressed "full confidence" in its managing director Tuesday in response to allegations that while she was a World Bank official, she and others pressured staffers to change business rankings in an effort to placate China.
The IMF's 24-member executive board said in a statement that its review "did not conclusively demonstrate that the managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, played an improper role."
But it said a probe into possible misconduct by World Bank staff was continuing. The United States, the IMF's largest shareholder, said it planned to closely monitor the further investigation into the issue.
U.K. job vacancies hit record high amid worker shortages
LONDON | Job vacancies in the U.K. rose to a record high of nearly 1.2 million, official figures showed Tuesday, a further sign that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Britain's departure from the European Union.
The Institute for Employment Studies estimates that the U.K. has a shortfall of 900,000 workers between the number of people in the labor market now and what would have been expected based on pre-pandemic trends.
"This is being driven by large falls in participation for older people and young people, alongside continued wide employment gaps for disabled people and those with health conditions," said IES director Tony Wilson.
