Stocks end with tiny gains, enough to nudge Nasdaq to record
Stocks inched mostly higher on Wednesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite index to an all-time high. Markets continue to remain quiet ahead of Friday's jobs report and the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. on Monday.
The S&P 500 index rose 1.41 points, less than 0.1%, to close at 4,524.09. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.20 points, or 0.1%, to 35,312.53 and the Nasdaq climbed 50.15 points, or 0.3%, to 15,309.38.
Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index rose 0.6%.
Technology and communications stocks made solid gains that helped lift an otherwise choppy market. Consumer staples also rose more than other sectors.
Bond yields were stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 1.30% from late Tuesday.
Federal regulators issue cease-and-desist order to Iowa bank
DES MOINES, Iowa | Federal bank regulators have issued a cease-and-desist order to an Iowa bank accused of risky practices that threaten the stability of the 113-year-old, family-owned bank.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has ordered Luana Savings Bank to restructure its management, scale back its loans and find more retail depositors, such as typical holders of savings or checking accounts, according to the Des Moines Register.
The FDIC takes issue mostly with Luana's use of wholesale deposits — money from investors and other banks — to increase its lending and expand. The FDIC says because the money from wholesale deposits relies on variable interest rates, while the money the bank collects on loans is a fixed rate, Luana is at risk of financial straits if interest rates rise.
OPEC steadily adds back production as economy recovers
FRANKFURT, Germany | The OPEC oil producers' cartel and allied non-member countries led by Russia signed off Wednesday on gradually increasing production as the global economy and demand for fuel continue to recover from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The group fended off pressure from the U.S. to move faster in restoring production cuts made during the pandemic and potentially ease costs at the pump for American drivers.
The group, known as OPEC+, agreed at an online meeting to stick with earlier plans to add back 400,000 barrels per day from Oct. 1. The cartel and its allies are gingerly restoring deep cuts made last year, when lockdowns and travel restrictions caused demand for fuel and prices to crater.
US asks Tesla how Autopilot responds to emergency vehicles
DETROIT |— The U.S. government's highway safety agency wants detailed information on how Tesla's Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the detailed request in an 11-page letter sent to the electric car maker that was dated Tuesday.
The letter is part of a wide-ranging investigation into how the company's partially automated driving system behaves when first responder vehicles are parked while crews deal with crashes or other hazards.
The agency wants to know how Teslas detect a crash scene, including flashing lights, road flares, reflective vests worn by responders and vehicles parked on the road.
