Deeper job cuts at Boeing as pandemic throttles air travel

Boeing said Wednesday that it will cut 7,000 more jobs as it continues to bleed money during a pandemic that has smothered demand for new airline planes.

The company said that when retirements and other employee departures are included, its workforce will shrink to about 130,000 by the end of next year, or 30,000 fewer people than it had at the start of 2020. Just three months ago, the company figured 19,000 workers would leave.

Boeing Co. outlined the job cuts on the same day it reported a $449 million loss for the third quarter, a swing from the $1.17 billion it earned in the same period last year. The loss was not as bad as feared, however.

Revenue tumbled 29% to $14.14 billion.

Brown trucks everywhere as world shelters, UPS has a big 3Q

ATLANTA | UPS, whose brown delivery trucks have become omnipresent on neighborhood streets during the pandemic, said profits and revenue surged in its most recent quarter.

With so many people getting what they need delivered to the front door, the consolidated average daily volume at UPS jumped 13.5%

Profit jumped 12% to $1.96 billion in the third quarter, or $2.24 per share. Per-share earnings with unusual items removed were $2.28, which is 42 cents more than Wall Street had expected.

Its revenue of $21.24 billion also easily topped analyst projections.

Sony's profits rise as pandemic has people playing games

TOKYO | Profit at Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. more than doubled in the last quarter on healthy gains in its video game sector, as people stayed home during the pandemic, the company said Wednesday.

Tokyo-based Sony reported a $4.4 billion profit in July-September, up from 188 billion yen the previous year. Quarterly sales at the maker of the PlayStation game machines, Bravia TVs and Spider-Man movies inched down slightly to $20 billion.

Sony raised its forecast for the full fiscal year to $7.7 billion from an earlier $4.9 billion.

Tupperware is partying like it's 1965

SILVER SPRING, Md. | Restaurant pain has turned into Tupperware's gain with millions of people in a pandemic opening cookbooks again and looking for solutions to leftovers. They've found it again in Tupperware, suddenly an "it brand" five decades after what seemed to be its glory days.

The company had appeared to be on life support, posting negative sales growth in five of the last six years, a trend that seemed to be accelerating this year. Then the pandemic struck.

Profit during the most recent quarter quadrupled to $34.4 million, Tupperware reported Wednesday.

The explosion of sales caught almost everyone off guard and shares of Tupperware Brands Corp., which had been rising since April, spiked 40% to a new high for the year. Shares that could be had for around $1 in March, closed in on $30 Wednesday.